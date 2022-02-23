The City of Abilene plans to launch a pilot program aimed at helping salvage historically important buildings that are in danger of being lost due to deterioration. The goal is to make $50,000 in matching grant money available, starting in 2023.
Before implementing the program, the Abilene Heritage Commission plans to host three public meetings to hear suggestions on what factors residents feel should be considered when selecting projects.
The meetings will be held on the second floor of the Abilene Public Library, 209 NW 4th on the following dates:
Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
Comments may also be submitted by email to kari@abilenecityhall.com or by mail to Abilene Heritage Commission, PO Box 519, Abilene, KS 67410 and must be received by April 1, 2022.
Grants will be considered as a last resort to help salvage historically important buildings. If buildings have not been placed on the National Register of Historic Places or the Register of Historic Kansas Places the owner will be expected to provide information justifying the building’s designation as being historically important. The grants may cover up to half the project costs and will be awarded upon successful completion of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.