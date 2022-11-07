Saturday and Sunday, Abilene’s gun show returned after several years away to hundreds of attendees.
Quartermaster of the VFW Bill Marshall said attendance vastly exceeded expectations.
Late in the day Saturday afternoon — the first day of the gun show — he said there had been about 600 people through the gates.
“We were hoping just to have between 300 and 500 each day,” he said. “They haven’t had the gun show in three years or something like that.”
The event, founded by Rip Daniels in 1987, was taken over by the local American Legion and VFW. According to Marshall, the gun show remained a popular event in Abilene. Though COVID-19 shut it down for a while, the enthusiasm has not waned.
“It’s just been an overall good deal,” Marshall said. “We’ve had a lot of good comments from the vendors and a lot of good comments from the guests.”
The profit from the gun show will be put back into the American Legion and the VFW, according to Marshall.
“It’s going into the Legion and the VFW and it’s going to be there for the veterans,” he said. “We support the veterans and the community supports us.”
Commander of the American Legion Brian Ross was in agreement with Marshall.
“It’s been great,” Ross said Saturday. “Had a lot of customers come in, been a lot of attention to it and a lot of the vendors are really happy to be back in Abilene.”
He said hundreds of hours in total were poured into making the gun show happen, including “countless” hours of work by local American Legion member Chris Armstrong.
Chris Armstrong and his wife Megan Armstrong both worked on the event and said they were also pleased with the turnout.
“It’s been pretty consistent, pretty busy,” Chris Armstrong said. “Good day for it, too.”
“It seems to be really steady,” Megan Armstrong said. “We had a big rush in the morning and it’s just pretty much stayed full all day long.”
She said she had seen a lot of families and couples through the gates Saturday.
“The VFW and Legion (are) really grateful for the support of the community coming out and enjoying the gun show,” Megan Armstrong said.
Attendees at the show found vendors selling a wide variety of items — not only firearms.
One of these vendors was Cinda Dienst, who was selling jewelry made of used bullet casings. She has been making this jewelry for about three years.
She said she came up with the idea for it while practicing her marksmanship with her husband and some friends at a “redneck gun range” at their home.
“A friend’s wife had a .38 special and she dumped the casings in her hand,” Dienst said. “Well, they were aluminum, so they couldn’t reload them.”
Dienst saw another use for them. Through trial and error, she found a way to make jewelry from the spent casings.
She said she hadn’t had as many sales as she had hoped for during the event.
“It’s been OK,” Dienst said. “This is the first time we’ve been here.”
