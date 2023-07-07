An outpouring of community support welcomed the newly reopened Abilene Golf & Fitness with a ribbon cutting event the afternoon of June 30 ahead of their grand opening golf tournament and celebration Saturday, July 1. The golf course, cart rental, swimming pool, fitness center, tanning beds, driving range and rentable storage units are now open for business. One hundred golfers played in the grand opening tournament July 2 with flights taking place in both the morning and afternoon.
New owners Chief Warrant Officer 4 Brian Slaughter and his wife Monique Slaughter thanked their family, staff, volunteers and the community for helping make this become a reality.
“What was originally sought out to be a potential investment on a storage facility on the grounds, turned into becoming a much larger, and exciting project when they decided to purchase the golf course,” Slaughter said.
Repairs and innovations to the course since the Slaughters purchased it include irrigation repairs and the greens have been re-sodded. Besides the grand opening tournament, a regularly scheduled league night is set to begin on Wednesday evenings with the first date of July 12 at 6 p.m.
The ribbon cutting was sponsored by the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation. Other attending groups included Abilene High School golf team coaches and team members, Abilene City Commissioners, Dickinson County representatives, the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, Abilene Rotary, local business leaders, golf enthusiasts and supporters.
