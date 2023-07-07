Brian Slaughter, Monica Slaughter stand in front of the reopened Abilene Golf & Fitness

Brian Slaughter, left, and Monica Slaughter, center right, stand in front of the reopened Abilene Golf & Fitness with their daughter Heidi, right, and and son Derek, center left.

 Brad Anderson

An outpouring of community support welcomed the newly reopened Abilene Golf & Fitness with a ribbon cutting event the afternoon of June 30 ahead of their grand opening golf tournament and celebration Saturday, July 1. The golf course, cart rental, swimming pool, fitness center, tanning beds, driving range and rentable storage units are now open for business. One hundred golfers played in the grand opening tournament July 2 with flights taking place in both the morning and afternoon. 

New owners Chief Warrant Officer 4 Brian Slaughter and his wife Monique Slaughter thanked their family, staff, volunteers and the community for helping make this become a reality. 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.