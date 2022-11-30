This weekend Abilene will be having its town Christmas celebration. There will be a plethora of different activities throughout Saturday and Sunday to keep busy and have fun as Christmas is just around the corner.
Saturday, December 3rd
Christmas Tree Lane
All day. Roll down Christmas Tree Lane this weekend from N. Buckeye Avenue to N.W. Third Street to see family creativity at its finest with various decorated trees in yards of Abilene homes.
Breakfast with Santa
9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Hitching post will be serving Pancakes and Sausage and the opportunity to visit with jolly old Saint Nick. There will be an arts & crafts table as well as storytime for the kids. The deadline for tickets has already passed, so those who missed out can enjoy their lump of coal.
Christmas Brunch
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Arts Council of Dickinson County is sponsoring a carryout brunch. Indulge in appetizing recipes mixed with some history and culture to spread seasonal joy for the holidays. Tickets are $15 at West's Country Mart and must be ordered by Dec. 1st. For more information, call 785-263-1884.
Abilene Holiday Craft & Gift Show
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Abilene Holiday Craft & Gift Show will take place at Sterl Hall, 619 N. Rogers Street.
Holiday tours at the Seelye Mansion
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can tour the Seelye Mansion and experience beautifully decorated Christmas trees in every room. There are also over 750 nutcrackers, and loads of poinsettias. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the day of the tour.
Sand Springs Venue Country Christmas Open House
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children can pet animals at a petting zoo and take pictures with Santa. The pictures will be taken beside, "Clara,” a vintage truck. There will also be holiday vendors and plenty more.
Sunflower Hotel Christmas Celebration
1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Embark on a journey through the Historic Sunflower Hotel, which will be filled with Christmas trees that have exemplary decorations as well as a surplus of holiday decor.
First Santa Train
1 p.m. The Abilene Parks and Recreation are teaming up with the Abilene and Smokey Valley Railroad Association to sponsor a holiday train ride. Take a ride for 45 minutes stretching from Abilene to Enterprise and back. The passenger will ride in a heated car that is enclosed with Santa, whose main job is to listen to every single Christmas wish that he hears on the ride. Passengers can also take pictures with Santa. Tickets are $10 and need to be purchased in advance.
Wrapping Station at the Abilene Public Library
1 p.m. to 6 p.m. This event is pretty simple, yet fun. Visitors bring their gifts ready to be wrapped and the Library will supply them with all of the tools needed, and plenty of space to work with.
"The Christmas Schooner" Musical
2 p.m. "The Christmas Schooner" is an excellent theatre performance for loved ones, as Great Plains Theatre takes you through the life of a Shipping Captain from Michigan to deliver trees to homesick German-American families in Chicago. The show is a classic tale of love and loss, making the viewer appreciate their loved ones even more than they already do.
Abilene & Smokey Valley Dinner Train
4 p.m. The dinner train meal will include lasagna, salad, vegetable roll and cheesecake.
Heritage Homes 45th Annual Homes for Holidays Tour
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit homes with a link to C.L. Brown, C.H. Lebold, bank presidents, World War 2 vets, and immigrants to a farmhouse and church. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at West's Country Mart, SK Designs, Abilene Downtown Antique/Mud Creek Malls and during the tours at the Community Bible Church.
Old Abilene Town's Cowboy Christmas
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be hot chocolate, cinnamon rolls, and chili at the Alamo Saloon to help combat the winter cold. Kids will have plenty of activities to keep them entertained, and there will be a gift shop for Christmas shopping. Visitors can also decorate one of the many trees they have in store. Feel the Christmas spirit at Old Abilene Town with classic Christmas tunes and much more.
Dickinson County Historical Society's Old Fashioned Christmas
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be live music from The Fiddlers, Talmage Quartet, Brigade Band, and Hiebert's Dulcimers. Enjoy the sight of a living nativity, Christmas village, Santa visits, Christmas in the cabin, crafts for kids, and a 4H Christmas tree decorating contest. Tickets are $5 per person.
Christmas Cruise for Food-Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown
4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. People can drop off food or monetary donations to the Abilene area Food Bank. After that, they will receive a ballot and map for the Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown. Stroll through Abilene and admire all of the Christmas decorations.
Mayor's Holiday Tree Lighting
6 p.m. The Mayor's Holiday Tree Lighting is an annual event. Visit Little Ike Park for the light of the Mayor's Holiday Tree.
Santa Visits
6:10 p.m. Visit Santa Claus at Little Ike Park and enjoy free goodie bags from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
Turkey Drop (for adults) at Little Ike Park
7 p.m. Look out below! Ten stuffed Turkeys will fall out of the sky. Catch one, and you now have a free turkey.
Snowball Drop (for kids) at Little Ike Park
About 7:15 p.m. Keep a close eye on the weather forecast as it will be snowing. See hundreds of snowballs flying through the air and find a bright-colored snowball to redeem for Dickinson Dollars that are credible to use at our local businesses.
AHS Singers Perform at Little Ike Park
The AHS Singers will be performing at Little Ike Park at 7:30 p.m.
"The Christmas Schooner" Musical
7:30 p.m. "The Christmas Schooner" is an excellent theatre performance for loved ones as Great Plains Theatre takes you through the life of a Shipping Captain from Michigan to deliver trees to homesick German-American families in Chicago. The show is a classic tale of love and loss, making the viewer appreciate their loved ones even more than they already do.
Fireworks
8 p.m. The fireworks will be set off from the east end of the Civic Center parking lot.
Sunday, December 4th
Holiday tours at the Seelye Mansion
1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The historic Seelye Mansion was constructed in 1905 for a total of $55,000. A radiant landmark in Abilene, the mansion thrives during the holidays with its clean white exterior, and classic Christmas decorations for all to see. Visitors can tour the Seelye Mansion and experience beautifully decorated Christmas trees in every room. There are also over 750 nutcrackers, and loads of poinsettias. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the day of the tour.
Heritage Homes 45th Annual Homes for Holidays Tour
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit homes with a link to C.L. Brown, C.H. Lebold, bank presidents, World War II vets, and immigrants to a farmhouse and church. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at West's Country Mart, SK Designs, Abilene Downtown Antique/Mud Creek Malls and during the tours at the Community Bible Church.
