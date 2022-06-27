Abilene will celebrated Independence Day this year with events for people of all ages — from sports tournaments to fireworks and all kinds of things in between — in the Eisenhower Park area.
Several new activities will be available this year.
Registration starts the morning of July 4 at 7 a.m. and end at 7:45 a.m. for the tournaments. This includes mud volleyball, four on four sand volleyball and three on three basketball. It costs money to register a team. The cost for mud volleyball is $30 per team, sand volleyball costs $20 per team and basketball costs $20 per team.
The flag raising, conducted by Boy Scout Troop #67, will take place at 7:45 a.m. and at 8 a.m. the mud volleyball and basketball tournaments will begin.
At 9 a.m., the sand volleyball tournament begins.
Also at 9 a.m. at the Eisenhower Park bandshell, registration will begin for the baby beauty contest. At 10 a.m., the baby beauty contest will start.
A new activity will begin at 10 a.m. where people can receive waterproof and glitter temporary tattoos courtesy of Color Me Crazy Face Painting.
At 11 a.m., the frog and turtle races will begin and at 11:30 a.m., the Hot Wheels races — another new event this year — will start. People who wish to take part in the Hot Wheels races can bring their own Hot Wheels. If not, Hot Wheels cars will be provided to participants who need them.
At noon, another new event will take place — the pie eating contest, which will be limited to 10 registrants.
Pool activities also start at noon.
Also new for this year’s Fourth of July celebration is the barbecue contest. This event begins at 12:30 p.m. People who wish to take part in this competition need to bring enough of their barbecued entry for three judges to sample it.
Free swim at the Abilene swimming pool lasts from 1 until 5 p.m. the afternoon of July 4.
Starting at 8 p.m., the Abilene Municipal Band will perform a concert at the bandshell.
At 9:45 p.m., the annual fireworks display will begin. The fireworks will be shot off from the north side of the Abilene Community Center.
