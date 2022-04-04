Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a public art installation is currently in the works. A total of 10 cowboy boots will be placed around town, each painted uniquely to represent different aspects of the town. Same Geissinger, director of the Arts Council of Dickinson County, is painting and organizing painters to paint the boots. The Community Foundation of Dickinson County and Quality of Life Coalition in Abilene are funding the project.
The project was originally started by the ad hoc group Abilene Forward, said Elizabeth Weeze, executive director of the Community Foundation and member of Abilene Forward when the group was active. During one of their meetings in 2019, the proposal of an art installation was presented to the group. Weese said Wanda Pitney conceptualized the boots. Weese said cowboy boots were chosen for the public installation in order to celebrate the claim that the first cowboy boot was invented in Abilene in 1863.
“We wanted art to attract people downtown with the art and the murals,” Weese said. “It was just one more piece of the pie to get people to come downtown, walk about and create that foot traffic for the businesses downtown.”
Weese then wrote a grant application to the Quality of Life Coalition in Abilene. The coalition then granted the project enough for the purchase of 10 boots. The Community Foundation then dedicated funds to hiring artists to paint the boots. To start, Karen Cooper painted a prototype, featuring Wild Bill Hickock. When the pandemic came, the group could no longer meet together, so the project came to a halt. In 2021, Weese said the group approached Sam Geissinger, director of the Arts Council, about taking on the project.
“The logical choice was going to Same going ‘hey, you in the Arts Council. You know artists. You don’t have to pay anything, we have it all funded. We just need artists to paint these boots,’” Weese said.
Weese said the original intent for the art on the boots was for artists to submit concepts to the group. Now, Gessinger is painting and recruiting artists to paint the boots. As of April 1, two boots, including the prototype, have been painted and another is in the process. The second boot features a quilt design, painted by Abby Garver which took her around 40 hours to finish. The boot in progress will feature the Abilene School District logo and colors, with the style of a varsity jacket, said Geissinger.
“We’re trying to highlight things that make Abilene, Abilene,” Geissinger said.
Possible themes for the boots Geissinger and other artists have pitched are the rose garden in Eisenhower Park, music, newspaper, Chisholm trail, longhorn steer, historic homes, a buffalo walking toward a storm, agriculture, athleticism and wellness, the High Plains, carousel or carousel horse and a tornado.
The locations of the boots are still to be determined, said Weese and Geissinger. Geissinger will meet with Ron Marsh, Abilene city manager, about where to place the boots.
“(The meeting) has to do with the right of way, what makes it safe for walkability, and where they’ll be placed,” Geissinger said.
The paint is heavy body acrylic paint, Gessinger said. The boots are made from a composite material. The boots are four feet tall and four feet wide from boot tip to spur. Holm Automotive will clear-coat the boots so they last outside through all weather.
Weese said the plan is to have the boots finished and installed by July of this year. Geissinger said she is striving to have the boots all painted by sometime in May.
For Abilene artists interested in painting a boot, contact Sam Geissinger at director@artscouncildc.org.
