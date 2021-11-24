While frying up Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow, be careful not to accidentally fry up yourself as well.
After all, no one wants the smell of Thanksgiving dinner to be followed with the smell of burnt kitchen. So for the upcoming holiday season, the Abilene Fire Department wanted to share the advice that the National Fire Protection Association puts out to educate the public on Thanksgiving Safety.
According to NFPA, “The kitchen is the heart of the home, especially at Thanksgiving. Kids love to be involved in holiday preparations. Safety in the kitchen is important,especially on THanksgiving day when there is a lot of activity and people at home.”
The U.S. Fire Administration Office released a data snapshot of Thanksgiving Day fires in residential buildings from 2017 to 2019.
An estimated average of 2,300 homes, each year from 2017 to 2019, have been reported to their local fire departments on Thanksgiving Day. Overall, those calls ended with an annual average of five deaths, 25 injuries and $26 million in property loss.
The leading cause, for those residential fires on Thanksgiving Day, was cooking at 74%, which is followed by heating issues at 8%.
People most likely may experience three types of fires in a kitchen including grease fires, electrical fires and flammable items being too close to a heart source. Grease fires can be caused by oil reaching a certain temperature, like butter which burns at 300 degrees fahrenheit.
NFPA recommends a person dealing with a grease fire to smother the flames by sliding the lid back on the pan, turn off the burner and cover till completely cooled to the touch. If the fire happens in the oven, the person is advised to turn off the heat and keep the door closed.
Top 10 Safety Tips from NFPA
Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top so you can keep an eye on the food
Stay in the home when cooking your turkey and check on it frequently
Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay 3 feet away
Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The stream or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.
Keep knives out of the reach of children
Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer, or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child
Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children - up high in a locked cabinet
Never leave children alone in a room with a lit candle
Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, bags or other home items
Make sure your smoke alarms are working.
