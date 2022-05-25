It may not feel like it today, but summer is coming and with it all the activities that come with the warmer months.
The Abilene Farmers Market is coming back this weekend from 7 until 11 a.m. in the Lumber House parking lot.
The farmers market will be open in this location from 7 until 11 a.m. Saturdays for the rest of the summer.
Vendors will sell baked goods, produce, meat, preserves and a handful of arts and crafts — similar to previous years.
Vendor Gail Johnson of Johnson Farms Country Market said it would look much like it did last year.
“We’re going to have a wide range of vendors again,” he said. “Looks like right now we’re going to be full of vendors — should average about 20 vendors a week give or take a few.”
The market will only be open on Saturdays until the middle of the season when it will also be open on Wednesday afternoons from 4 until 7 p.m.
“We’re just looking forward to having another great year and lots of people and lots of vendors,” Johnson said. “Hoping everybody enjoys it and will continue to patronize us.”
Also in the middle of the season, Johnson said the market hopes to bring in a SNAP/EBT card reader.
As part of a program to encourage healthier habits, farmers markets can install SNAP/EBT card readers so people who are on food stamps can buy their fresh fruits and vegetables at the farmers market using their benefits.
Johnson said officials with the farmers market were “working diligently” to get the program up and running and hoped it would be installed by the middle of the season.
“We’re working diligently on getting that done,” Johnson said. “That’s one of the things we’re looking forward to this year is being able to offer that, so the low-income (people) can come and use their money there.”
Because this will be the farmers market’s first year offering the program, it can only offer standard SNAP benefits.
When the program is instated, people who want to use their benefits at the market can have their card scanned at a booth and receive tokens which can then be exchanged for food products from vendors who will later turn the tokens in and be reimbursed.
The tokens must be spent on food items but according to Johnson, any food item is eligible.
“Our vendors will get signed up and get educated on how they work,” he said.
According to Johnson, next year the market will be able to offer a program called ‘double up food bucks’ which allows people who use their SNAP benefits at the farmers market to have their money doubled up to $25 for benefits spent on fresh fruits and vegetables.
“It’s a good program to help promote healthy eating,” Johnson said. “But we won’t be able to offer that until next year.”
