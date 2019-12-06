Abilene currently does not specifically require a drainage study for building permits, Abilene consultant Dennis Kissinger told the Abilene City Commission.
“There are times the owners need something from the city. The city then puts on requirements like a drain study. But there is a hole there,” he said.
“There is nothing in the city’s ordinance that has a requirement to do a drainage study,” he said.
Kissinger is proposing an ordinance to fill that hole.
He said buildings in northeast Abilene do not require drainage plans.
However, he said that Lumber House True Value is studying drainage for its new building.
Public safety
The city can use public safety power to require a drainage study.
However, he said the public safety power isn’t a very good tool to use.
“If somebody came out there next week and wanted to do an acre of new impervious surface, they wouldn’t have any way of knowing that the city was going to require a drainage study. That could happen in other areas.”
Thus the need for the ordinance.
He said the 24/7 Travel Store is an example which is adding a detention lagoon for the RV park.
“Without conditional use permits and CIDs, I don’t know that there is anything to require them to do a detection plan. They weren’t replatting. If they are not coming to you for something else, it puts everybody in a bad position,” he said.
That would let everyone know before building that a detention lagoon might be required.
The ordinance would exclude single-family residences.
Southeast drainage
Drainage problems in the city of Abilene extend beyond the northeast area and Faith Avenue, city commissioners were told at the study session.
“We have drainage issues all over Abilene. Why are we just worried about just the northwest?” asked Commissioner Dee Marshall.
Kissinger said a 2010 study revealed 25 areas of concern.
If the city funds a detention lagoon in northeast Abilene estimated at $330,000, that would deeply cut into the $600,000 in the stormwater drainage fund.
One such area of concern is southeast drainage. Rain stormwater from southeast Abilene, including the downtown, flowing southeast to the Smoky Hill River, is also an issue.
“Ten years ago, southeast drainage was hot on everyone’s minds and then it cooled off,” Kissinger said. “It’s time to pick this up again.”
He said when First Street was renovated larger drainage pipes were used. However, the pipe from the city to the river is still smaller which doesn’t allow the water to flow any faster. That causes flooding, including downtown, during heavy rainfall.
He said that pipe is almost 80 years old. It’s also too long to inspect with a camera.
“We don’t have a good feel for this line,” he said. “But we know it’s too small. It’s not getting better.”
Kissinger recommends an engineering study.
“There are not a lot of options. Get your arms around this and see where you are,” he said.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.