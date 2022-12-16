The readers of True West Magazine have dubbed the City of Abilene Best as the Promotion of a Historic Place in the magazine’s Best of the West 2023: Heritage Travel Edition. Last year, Abilene was the editor’s choice for the same category. This year, the editor’s choice in that category is Prescott, Arizona.
“It’s great recognition for all the hard work the city does to represent its history,” said Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau.
