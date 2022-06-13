On the morning of June 11, around eight members of the Daughters of the American Revolution Abilene chapter visited four historical locations. Each location had a new bronze historical marker installed that describes their historical significance in Abilene. Theses markers replaced missing or aged markers the DAR had placed before, and the organization spent the morning rededicating these markers with ceremonies. The locations were Seelye Mansion, the site of the Abilene Shipping Yards, the location of Abilene’s first public school and the Pioneer Burial Ground in the Sand Springs.
“I was very pleased with the way it went. It went a little faster then I thought it would, which was good,” said Dee Marshall, member of the DAR Abilene Chapter. “I’m glad we had a good turnout of members.”
The rededication ceremonies consisted of an invocation, Pledge of Allegiance, The American’s Creed, a description of the location’s historical significance, thanks to people outside of DAR for their role in placing the markers and then remarks and prayers.
The markers can be found in front of Seelye Mansion, on the front entrance side of the Thunder Struck Bumper’s building, on the corner of S. Mulberry Street and S.W. 2nd Street and in the Sands Springs area west of Abilene along Old Highway 40 on the property of Chuck and Doriann Clemence.
“It’s a wonderful (marker), and we appreciate them being able to put one here at the Seelye Mansion. They’ve been very supportive always,” said Terry Tietjens, owner of the mansion.
Sons of the American Revolution members Bobbie Hulse and Bill Marshall provided the color guard for the ceremonies. Bill Marshall also installed the markers.
The markers were paid in part by a donation from the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation and David Berven, owner of the land where the first public school of Abilene stood.
“We like the history. You got to have history. It helps keep the town going… It’s neat that we have something able to contribute to the town, “ David Berven said.
“As the owners of the property, we thought it was pretty neat that it was here and that I’m a teacher,” said Arlene Berven, owner of the first Abilene public school land.
The DAR is a national non-profit organizations women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children, according the national organization’s website. All members are proven descendants of a patriot from the American Revolution.
