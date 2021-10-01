Madison Davis got her dancing feet before she could even remember, so at 5-years-old her mother put her into dance through the Abilene Parks and Recreation. At 8-years-old, her grandmother enrolled her into Dance In Motion studio and from that point onwards a dance studio became home to her.
Even with a childhood struggling with judgment about her weight, being diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes and needing a pacemaker, Davis saw dance as a way to get moving and social with no judgement.
“People used to make fun of me because I was chubby in their eyes, which is really sad and detrimental to your mental health growing up,” Davis said.
“I couldn’t really talk to people,” Davis added. “I don’t know why it was just something I couldn’t do, I was always afraid to, but when I came to dance class, I didn’t feel afraid…I could be myself and just feel good. Because a lot of times when I was in other places I didn’t. So I think that’s one of the reasons I kept going even when it got tough.”
Now as a teacher, she wants to push her students to find the same mental and physical enjoyment from dance as she did as a “kiddo.”
Davis wanted to share some advice as a dance teacher to parents who want to get their kids motivated to be active.
“One would be prizes, we do this thing called Wow Cards,” Davis said. “If they do really well in class, they listen and work hard, they get a Wow card with the card they can get different prizes.”
“Another thing I think that motivates them or helps them is just friendships that they make in class, so I think they motivate each other to do better,” Davis said. “Because if somebody gets their stunt for the first time and then another person is sad, because they couldn’t get it. But their friends encourage them and they get stuff done like that.”
Davis also suggests parents getting active with their children to get them on their feet.
“If you say ‘hey, let’s do this fun Tik Tok dance together’ and you can approve the song, you can incorporate their generation with your generation,” Davis said. “I think a lot of them would love the experience. I see a lot of my (dance student’s) parents and kids on Facebook doing Tik Toks together and they have so much fun.”
Davis wanted to remind all the young readers about something that helped her stay physical and mentally healthy.
“I’d say your dreams are achievable no matter how big or how small you are and they are valid dreams, as well,” Davis said. “You don’t have to be what other people want you to be and I want you to dream big and follow those dreams.”
