TIAK

Abilene CVB Director Julie Roller Weeks holds a TIAK award for tourism the CVB brought home from the Kansas Tourism Conference this year.

 Courtesy Photo

The Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) received a Travel Industry Association of Kansas (TIAK) marketing award at the Kansas Tourism Conference in Wichita. Abilene received the Destination (Community) Awareness Campaign Award for the Medium Community Marketing Budget category. Other communities in the Medium Community Marketing Budget Category include Emporia, Manhattan and Meriam.

Marketing awards judges commented, “This campaign is such a great example of excellent strategy. When ad/marketing budgets are cut, we have to be creative! The earned media is outstanding and wouldn’t have been possible without your team working hard on social media. Great job creating awareness and engagement within your community, which also meant advertising to outside visitors through the awards!”

 

