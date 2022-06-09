In Dallas, Texas, sits the world’s largest belt buckle. The buckle, made by the Montana Silversmiths, stands at 10 feet and 6 inches tall and 14 feet and 6.4 inches wide. This year, the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau is working towards beating that record. Julie Roller-Weeks, director of the bureau, said the bureau has commissioned Abilene local Jason Lahr to create a buckle that is significantly larger than the current record.
“This project celebrates our cowboy culture and gives visitors something fun and quirky to visit. It is also a visualization of Abilene’s resiliency to survive the COVID-19 pandemic and rebound in a big way,” Roller-Weeks said.
Roller-Weeks said the location of the buckle is still undecided. The buckle will become a part of the Abilene’s Cowboy Art Trail. The trail features Rittel’s Western Wear Big Spur, the unfinished cowboy boot public art installation and the Abilene High School Abilene Cowboy statue, which Lahr helped create.
“Julie Roller-Weeks called me and asked if I would be interested, and I thought ‘well, why not.’ Pretty simple answer,” Lahr said. “Thought I’d give it a shot. Sounded like a fun project.”
The buckle will be made out of metal and fit together like a puzzle, Lahr said. He is going to build the buckle in quarters. Once each quarter is made, he will connect them and install a structure the buckle will hang on.
“This is the scary part for me, it’s just the frame. Just making it look right. Paint can do a lot, and the pieces we’re putting on it. That’s not a big problem. That’s going to be simple,” Lahr said. “But just getting the frame correct is probably the scariest part.”
The buckle will feature many of Abilene’s prominent figures. While the design is not finalized yet, the design thus far will feature Wild Bill Hickok, the C.W. Parker Carousel, the Museum of Independent Telephone, Dwight Eisenhower, the Smoky Valley Railroad, Greyhound Hall of Fame and Museum, Chisholm Trail and Seeyle Mansion. A staircase will be built behind the buckle so people can act as if they are wearing the buckle for photo opportunities. Lahr said metal will be cut into the shape of the features and be attached to the buckle.
“I enjoy this kind of stuff. I enjoy puzzles, and this has definitely been a puzzle,” Lahr said.
To aid in funding the buckle, the bureau became a recipient of Kansas Tourism’s Attraction Development Grant for $22,000 May 13.
“I can’t think of a better home for the world’s largest belt buckle than Abilene, Kansas,” said Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe. “The cowtown history and heritage of Abilene is a compelling story and such a big part of what makes it so special. We are thrilled to be adding another ‘World’s Largest’ attraction to Kansas.”
Roller-Weeks said the official size of the buckle will not be released until after it is on display to not give other places “a head start” in beating their record.
Roller-Weeks and Lahr said they are aiming to have the buckle complete by the time the Central Kansas Free Fair and Wild Bill Hickok PRCA Rodeo happen in a couple months.
