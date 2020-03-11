Dickinson County and the city of Abilene have distributed information on prevention of the world-wide coronavirus (COVID-19), City Manager Jane Foltz reported at the regular meeting of the Abilene City Commission Monday.
Foltz said the city is working in conjunction with the Dickinson County Health Department.
She along with City Clerk Penny Soukup are planning a webinar for employees.
“We are keeping that as a priority for the employees and for the city,” she said.
John Hultgren, director of the Dickinson County Health Department, said in a news release that while there has been reported cases of COVID-19 in Kansas, none has been reported in the county.
“We continue to work alongside KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment) and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to protect the health and safety of our communities through prevention and education,” he wrote.
He listed several steps to take from COVID-19 as well as other illness:
• Practice good hand hygiene with frequent hand washing;
• Avoid touching eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands;
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick;
• Cover your cough or sneeze;
• Stay at home if you experiencing fever, cough or other signs of illness;
• Use disinfectant on surfaces, especially those around someone who is sick.
“If you have traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea, or other areas with known outbreaks of COVID-19 and have developed a fever with lower respiratory symptoms including cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or have had contact with someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider,” Hultgren wrote.
City manager
contract
The commission unanimously approved a contract with the city manager for $101,462.40.
“We have a great crew. We have a good team. That makes my job easy,” Foltz said in response to the vote.
City Attorney Aaron Martin said that on Jan. 13 the commission voted to drop the interim off Foltz’s title and appointed her as the city manager subject to the negotiation of a contract. He said the composition is in line with the city’s official pay plan.
“It is consistent with city manager contracts that have been negotiated,” Martin said.
Mayor Chris Ostermann said Martin handled the negotiation “extremely well.”
“When you do a contract like that, you want to make sure you have everything fulfilled,” she said.
Garfield
The city unanimously approved issuing industrial revenue bonds in the amount of $4 million for the Garfield project at 300 N.W. Seventh Street.
The historic Garfield Elementary School is being converted into a residence facility. The IRBs, which the city will not be responsible for, allow for a sales tax exemption for materials, equipment and construction.
It is phase one of a two phase agreement between the city of Abilene and Garfield. The city approved IRBs for $10 million at a meeting last September.
Andy Gilmore said the project is on schedule.
“It is scheduled to finish up on time,” he said. “We are excited to have a ribbon cutting in July and have people start moving in.”
He said there are also potential tenants on a list but rooms are still available.
“Since the last time we were up here, we had a ground breaking in December and construction is underway,” he said. “They are putting walls in the first and second floors. They started hanging drywall last week. The rooms are really starting to take shape.”
The Garfield Senior Living Community will be the newest independent living community for seniors in Abilene. It will provide 19 units with 16 one-bedroom and 3 two-bedroom apartments.
Foltz also reported that the position of director of the Parks and Recreation Department, which she held, is advertised and has 38 applications.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
