With two items on the agenda, Mayor Brandon Rein started Monday’s study session by asking for public comments. Hearing none, the commission moved on to the first item.
During the 2022 budget sessions, the city commission approved the purchase of a command vehicle with a budget of $44,000 in the equipment reserve fund. The city received two bids, which included Holm Automotive Center in Abilene and Valor Automotive in Junction City. Holm bid $36,155 and Valor bid $35,398.
City Manager Ron Marsh stated that staff recommends the city to purchase from Holm Automotive due to better delivery date and keeping business local.
With no questions for city staff, the commission moved to the second item, rezoning and conditional use permit for Windy Trails.
The planning commission held a public hearing about the area on Dec. 7 and now the approval of the permit and rezoning is up to the city commission. In October, David Strong, owner of Windy Trails LLC at 1900 BLK NW 14Tth Street, asked for the rezoning of his property and a conditional use permit to create a travel trailer park and self-storage business. Strong hopes to create a premier RV park that includes 40 pull-thru RV locations, three shower/storm shelter facilities, 10 primitive camping locations, fenced kids play area, fenced dog play area, covered secure RV/boat storage, eight overnight horse stalls and laundry facilities.
The planning commission approved the rezoning of the land from “I-1, Light Industrial District” to “C-3, General Commercial District” and a conditional use permit with a 4-0 vote. They did create two conditions for the conditional use permit: First, they must comply with all applicable building codes and regulations listed in Section 9-11 Travel Trailer Parks and second, the applicant shall install a fire hydrant on the property.
In Monday’s meeting, Strong and project Architect Mike Blaske were present for questions and comments. Blaske came up to speak about the conditions set by the planning commission and stated that the fire hydrant has been added to the construction plans.
Commissioner Chris Ostermann asked three clarifying questions about the location and use of the roads for entrances. Vice Mayor Dee Marshall double-checked with Strong about the park having storm shelters after Dec. 15’s severe storm.
“No questions from me — just excited to see more activity out in this area,” Commissioner Trevor Witt said. “And from a long-term perspective this looks like a good use of this space to buffer between what we are hoping to have more homes in the Highlands and this serving as a buffer before you get in the more industrial part.”
“To piggyback on what he said, it is going to be nice to have something on the north side of the road there,” Rein said. “Good to have all that commercial development area out there and it will be nice to start seeing some work go into that. Thank you for following through with that project.”
Following his statement, Rein closed the study session and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.