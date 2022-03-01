The Abilene commissioners voted on seven agenda items during the Feb. 28 city commissioner meeting.
Before voting on the items, Danny Gomez, Abilene resident, approached the podium during the public comments time. He had received a letter from City Inspector Travis Steerman, reading that Gomez needed to tear down his garage because it is “dangerous.” While he is willing to comply with the inspector’s request, Gomez said he is unable to tear down his garage.
“I’ve had one operation on my wrist, I got two more (operations) to go to and I don’t know anybody. I live on (Veterans’ Affairs benefits) and social security, and there’s no way I can pay someone to do it. So I’m trying to figure out a way to get this done without getting into trouble,” Gomez said.
Mayor Dee Marshall and Ron Marsh, city manager, both said city staff would later talk with Gomez to aid him with the issue.
Moving to the agenda items, the commissioners voted to amend section nine of Charter Ordinance 15 that relates to the Convention and Visitors Bureau. The amendment would remove the required one-year term board representative from the now disbanded Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce. The replacement for the board spot will be a three-year term board member position. Marsh said the amendment would enlarge the pool of applicants for the board position.
The commissioners then approved the addition of section 1-1113 to chapter one, article 11 of the City Code of Abilene which deals with the collection of debts owed to the city. The addition allows a third party to collect the outstanding debts for the city, said Marsh.
The section addition allowed for the city commissioners to then approve the Collection Bureau of Kansas to collect the outstanding debt for the city of Abilene in the next item. Marsh said Aaron Martin, city attorney, looked over the agreement between Abilene and the CBK and gave his approval of the commissioners approving it.
The commissioners then approved adding street resurfacing work in the contract with APAC, Kansas, Inc. APAC is currently working on the Street Rehabilitation Project the commissioner approved June 14, 2021. The additional resurfacing will be done to Washington Street, NW. 10th Street, N. Brown Street and Tom Smith Circle. In negotiations, APAC requested a rise of $4 per ton of asphalt since the price of asphalt oil has risen, raising the original price by $3,875. Since the city will not have to pay around $32,000 for original mobilization and traffic control figures since APAC is already in the town working, Lon Schrader, Public Works Department director, wrote in the item agenda the rise of $3,875 was “very fair.”
The item for the Mid-American Courtworks bid for the renovation of Eisenhower Tennis Courts was approved by the commissioners. Courtworks will build a post-tension court on top of the existing courts to prolong the life of the courts and add amenities such as pickleball lines and drinking fountains. Marshall said the bid is for $159,600. The agenda item read the bid will not exceed $250,000. The renovations will be paid for by carryover funds from the Recreation Department budget.
The commissioners then approved repairs for the baseball Ted Powers Field and Complex Fields three and four at a total of $29,804.86. The repairs will fix several imperfections on the fields, such as cleaning up the lip on the infield arc and fixing batter’s boxes.
For the last agenda item, the commissioners voted in a 3-2 vote to approve the agreement between Heartland Housing Partners and Abilene for consulting services for the Rural Housing Incentive District in the Golden Belt Heights. Brandon Rein, city commissioner, Trevor Witt, city vice-mayor, and Marshall voted yes. Wendy Miller, city commissioner, and John Kollhoff, city commissioner, voted no.
The next city meeting will be a study session March 7 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.