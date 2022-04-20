A 20-minute discussion about the proposed Spill Prevention Containment and Control plan for the Abilene Municipal Airport arose between the Abilene Commission and city staff during the April 18 Abilene Commission study session. The plan was created by Jay Leusman, Abilene Water Treatment Plant superintendent, and Michael Blacketer, water operator, and reviewed by several members of the city staff.
In introducing the agenda item, City Manager Ron Marsh said Trevor Witt, city vice-mayor, had sent a list of seven critiques to city staff, who then made changes accordingly to the plan. Witt’s critiques and city staff’s changes to the plan were included in the agenda item. Marsh also said Lon Schrader, director of the Public Works Department, himself and other city staff met with A+ Aviation Services, which regularly uses the municipal airport, last week to discuss the plan.
“To be honest, they have shown the most willingness to work with us and to help us get this thing up and running,” Marsh said.
John Kollhoff, city commissioner, then began to ask questions about the concerns Reed Koop and Dale Koop, agricultural retailers for Crop Services, posed during the April 4 study session about sections of the plan being overly strict. One of the retailers’ specific concerns was about the plan considering bulk storage to be anything weighing over one gallon and for all bulk storage to be in secondary containment. Kollhoff asked what the effect of that limit would be. Schrader said the plan has the one-gallon limit rule to eliminate as many gray area situations and loopholes as possible that would make the rule pointless.
“Almost everything we are doing nowadays is sitting inside of something like (secondary containment). All our outside fuel tanks are sitting in them now,” Schrader said.
Kollhoff then asked if the plan will motivate farmers and other businesses to fly planes out of other airports. Schrader said how businesses will react is unknown to him, but A+ Aviation seemed to be willing to adhere to the proposed SPCC plan.
“I think the bigger issues that we’ve had so far, outside a little bit of the comments from Crop Service, have been the actual area where they can operate out of. At least, when we met with A+, that was more of a hurdle than some of the containment requirements,” Schrader said.
The area Schrader referred to is the area for loading planes and mixing chemicals, Marsh said. The city is considering a plan to enlarge that area in the future. Rothchild said later in the session the main purpose of the proposed plan is to ensure the safety of the water from spills and to keep loaded trucks off the concrete in the loading area because the concrete was not designed to hold the weight.
“A lot of the challenges with that (location) was, in order to fill the planes, they bring in their equipment on a semi-trailer. The weight is a concern when the water, fuel and chemicals on that trailer go across the concrete out there,” Rothschild said.
Mayor Dee Marshall then asked what the revenue of the airport was and how many businesses fly planes out of the airport. Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, said the city receives $750 per year from each operator and usually two, at most three, businesses have utilized the airport over the past few years.
“My point being, there’s very little revenue, but we’re talking about the safety of our water,” Marshall said.
Kollhoff stated he felt the plan may have unintended consequences, such as businesses transporting chemicals into the airport in half-gallon containers to avoid the secondary containment rule. Marsh said he was not sure how businesses will react to the secondary containment rule.
“(The plan) puts a little more onus on the companies to come up with secondary containment, maybe out of the Abilene Airport that they wouldn’t have to come up with for some other airports, but I don’t know of any other airport in the area that has two water wells with 42 percent of their water supply that comes from those two water wells,” Marsh said. “It just makes sense to do what we are doing… I 100 percent support Jay, Mike and Lon in this.”
Brandon Rein, commissioner, said, in his experience, the containers that carry spray chemicals only go as low as one gallon. Anything smaller than one gallon is not cost-effective.
Witt then said the city staff and commissioners should keep in mind that businesses sometimes bring water trucks because an airport’s water pump does not pump water in a timely enough manner. Schrader respond to Witt by saying A+ Aviation told him the Abilene Airport’s water supply does pump water fast enough.
Kollhoff then said he wanted to make sure the city is “servicing the needs of the agriculture community,” and that focus continued in future thinking.
Schrader said he has spoken with aerial spraying operators and believes the plan does not handicap them and farmers while still protecting the water supply.
