The Abilene Commission met for their regular meeting April 9. Overall, the commission discussed four agenda items and went into an executive session.
The commissioners first approved an ordinance to allow alcohol to be sold and consumed on public streets and walkways and the closure of public property for the Arts and Ales event. The ordinance was prompted when the Arts Council of Dickinson County submitted an application to the city for a temporary State of Kansas Alcohol Beverage Permit for the event last week.
The commissioners then decided to table the item of a new reappointment application for the Abilene Public Library Board. City Vice-Mayor Trevor Witt suggested during the May 2 study session a new application be created to learn about what the reapplying board member had learned and what their future goals. After the item was introduced, Wendy Moulton, director of the library, spoke to the commissioners about research she had done on what Kansas libraries’ reappointment forms were.
“All the ones that have responded to me… have said the reappointment form is just a letter to the commission asking to be appointed,” Moulton said.
Sheila Biggs, who has reapplied for her position on the library board, then took the podium to address the commission. The discussion of the reappointment form “left a bad taste in my mouth,” She said. After going over library board procedures, Biggs said she did not have to come to the commission when she was reappointed after her first term.
“I was really surprised when Mr. Witt stated he’d like to table my reappointment, and he wants library candidates to fill out the form that everybody else fills out,” Biggs said. “I’m thinking ‘oh shoot, they’ve made a new rule and they haven’t let the library know again.’”
Biggs said she searched online to find the form Witt spoke of, but could not find it, leading her to believe there is no form. She then said she was upset her name “was being dragged around,” and claimed the commission tried to lead City Attorney Aaron Martin to say Biggs could only serve one more year on the board after reappointment. Biggs said the commission and city staff should have contacted and communicated with the library board about creating the reappointment form.
“I think I know what good government looks like, and what elected officials should avoid at all costs. Good government, always, always tries to get the input of the people to whom — especially a binding legislation — is going to affect,” Biggs said.
Biggs claimed the commission has targeted her for harassment and has a hidden agenda to take control of the library.
Addressing the form itself, Biggs said the form could use “improvement.” For filling it out, Biggs said the form would take her at least three months to fill out due to all she has learned in and her thoughts from her seven years on the board.
Dee Marshall, city mayor, then said the commission is not targeting Biggs and is only attempting to “sure up some processes” as Biggs left the podium.
Witt then motioned to approve the reappointment form, and was seconded by Commissioner Brandon Rein, commissioner. John Kollhoff, commissioner, then commented he felt the process of creating the form was short, and he would be open to tabling the item until the form received feedback from the board and public. Rein and Witt agreed with Kollhoff. After amending the motion to approve the form, the commission voted to table the item until the May 16 study session. City staff will present the form to the library board so they may discuss it during the board’s April 10 meeting.
The commissioners then approved the city staff’s proposal to alter the Wastewater Treatment Plant Capital Improvements Plan. The Public Works Department proposed to postpone the rebuilding of influent pump number two until 2023 due to the increase of prices and only rebuild influent pump number one.
Ron Marsh, city manager, then presented how he and city staff are moving forward with the proposed multi-family facility water meter ordinance after meeting with mobile home park owners last week. Marsh said the meeting went well, as they discussed compromises and he gained a better understanding of the whole situation. Marsh said staff is working on gathering data of the amount of water passing through the master meters. City staff and the owners will meet again to decide on some details. An ordinance will be drafted after their second meeting, Marsh said.
Kollhoff then asked if the agreement had to be signed by all mobile home park owners or if the city could enforce the ordinance. The agenda item read that a necessary condition for the agreement was that all the owners must sign it. Martin said the city could amend the code without an agreement, but that it would be easier for everyone to sign an agreement instead of creating the amendment.
James Stout Jr., owner of the Sunrise Village and Cottonwood mobile home parks, declined to comment in an interview on the meeting between city staff until after an agreement is reached for the ordinance.
“I think we’ll come to an agreement that is mutually beneficial,” Stout Jr. said in an interview.
The commission, Marsh and Martin then went into a 30 minute executive session to discuss the acquisition of property. No action was taken afterwards.
Marsh then gave a city manager’s report. The city has closed on the sale of eight lots in the Golden Belt Heights east section April 29. A total of 26 lots have been reserved and could be sold in the next 90 days. Marsh said the city is looking into increasing some infrastructure in the Heights. Some of the roads do not reach the lots being sold, Marsh said, and research needs to be done on whether the water and sewer lines reach the lots as well.
“The nice thing about that is that all can be paid for through the Rural Housing Incentive District, so we do not need to do special assessments or anything like that,” Marsh said.
For the police department renovations, Marsh said a few small tasks and the electrical work are all that are left to be completed. Supply chain issues are causing delays of the renovations. The necessary components will arrive in July. Marsh said Julie Roller-Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, will be opening the visitor’s center after Memorial Day. In regards to the 14th Street project, Marsh said the storm water drainage is being designed. Construction is aimed to start in 2023. Lastly, Marsh said he gave the commissioners a calendar for the 2023 budget cycle.
“Everybody try and be here for the budget meetings because those are important,” Marshall said. “It’s one of the most important things we do around here.”
The Abilene Commission will meet next for a study session May 16 at 4 p.m.
