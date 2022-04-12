The Abilene Commission considered two agenda items and heard public comments in their regular meeting April 11. The commission then moved into a Land Bank Board of Trustees meeting.
Joseph Tatner, owner of the Lebold Mansion, approached the commission during public comments. He resubmitted his request for 40 chairs from the old auditorium and aiding the city in selling the rest of the chairs. His first request was denied by the Heritage Commission in March of this year due to their uncertainty of whether they will use the chairs in future remodeling and other reasons. Dee Marshall, city mayor, said the commission will adhere to the decision of the Heritage Commission.
The commission then approved a bid for cleaning services for City Hall, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau and Senior Center. The lowest bid was from Cooper Clean for $2,700. Trevor Witt, city vice-mayor, abstained from voting.
The commissioners then decided to table the agenda item of approving the Spill Prevention and Containment and Control plan. Ron Marsh, city manager, said Witt emailed him suggestions for changes to the plan, which Marsh sent to Jay Leusman, Abilene Water Treatment Plant superintendent, Michael Blacketer, water operator, and Lon Schrader, director of the Public Works Department. Marsh said they incorporated some of Witt’s suggestions and are still deciding how to incorporate other suggestions.
Marshall then asked Marsh if he had received a list of critiques from Reed Koop and Dale Koop, agricultural retailers. The two men attended the April 4 commission study session to express their concerns of the SPCC plan. Marsh said that Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, received a voicemail from somebody saying they were gathering agreements from other airports they fly out of and contacting Kansas Agribusiness Retail Association for their requirements. Marsh did not say the name of who left the voicemail.
“I’m not sure how (the KARA requirements) would pertain to us. I would have to see it, but I think we are our own organization. We need to do what’s best for Abilene,” Marsh said.
Marsh said the plan can be amended at any time. Brandon Rein, city commissioner, and John Kollhoff, said they would rather wait until city staff finished the changes before voting to approve it. The agenda item will be considered again during the April 25 regular meeting.
Marsh then gave a city manager report. Well 23 is almost complete. The next step is setting up communications for the remote telemetry, and it will be done around the end of this week. Residents and businesses along Eagle Drive will have their water shut off sometime April 13 for the water line project. The light poles for the six new lights between the I-70 interchange and 2400 Avenue were installed April 11. The lights should be usable by the end of this week. The agenda included a proclamation from Gov. Laura Kelly declared April as Kansas Association of Code Enforcement Month.
The commission then moved into a Land Bank Board of Trustees meeting. The only action the board took was to approve the minutes of the March 28 Land Bank meeting. Marsh said the title company for the Golden Belt Heights needs the signed document of the approved minutes to proceed with purchase agreements with builders.
The Abilene Commission will meet next for a study session April 18 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.