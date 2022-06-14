Yesterday, the Abilene Commission and city staff met for a regular meeting. They discussed eight agenda items and a city manager report that afternoon.
Before approving the consent agenda, John Kollhoff, commissioner, motioned to amend the agenda by adding an item to consider an amendment to a section involving political sign regulations. Later during that item discussion, the commission voted to direct city staff to not enforce an ordinance which pertains to the limits of political signage during the upcoming election period in August.
For the first item, the commissioners voted to approve the quitclaim transfer of a strip of city property behind the St. Andrews Elementary School to St. Andrews Parish.
The commission then approved the bid for a double drum asphalt roller from VLP/Equipment for $39,961. As part of the approval, an additional $19,961 was added to the amount the city budgeted for the roller from the equipment reserve. The purchase of a used roller was budgeted for $20,000 in the 2022 budget. Ron Marsh, city manager, said the additional $19,961 is necessary because the prices of used rollers the city found are higher than used rollers.
Next, the commission approved the yearly resolution for Marsh to sign the Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan Participation form for the city to participate in the Regional Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan developed by Dickinson County. Signing the form allows the city to receive Federal Emergency Management Agency funds in the event of a natural disaster.
The commissioners then voted to set the date of July 25 for the public hearing to give the property owner of 413 W. 1st St. an opportunity to show why the house on the property should not be condemned. To start conversation prior to the vote, Kollhoff voiced his concerns about the city taking the financial burden of demolishing the property if condemned. Marsh replied that the city would recoup the money when the property is sold. Kollhoff then asked if the city would recoup the money if the property went to a sheriff sale. Marsh said “there’s a good chance” the city would not recoup the money in that case.
Trevor Witt asked about the liability the city has with the property. Aaron Martin, city attorney, said the city should be prepared to take action if they condemn the property.
“In Abilene or any community, there are always properties that could be condemned, and it’s not required that each and every one of them be addressed and demolished. We know that takes resources,” Martin said. “However, I think there is generally a concern that when the city commission declares something to be dangerous and unsafe, it’s prepared to do something about it to protect the public interest.”
Dee Marshall, mayor, asked Martin how liable the city is if any event that would cause harm to someone, such as kids venturing around the house, would happen. Martin said he did not want to comment publicly if the city would be liable, but he did say the city should prepare to do something to the building if it is condemned. Martin then said the city could choose to demolish the building or close it up after the building is condemned.
The commissioners then voted to direct city staff to send an amendment, pertaining to city codes addressing the Heritage Commission, to the Planning Commission for consideration and a recommendation. Marsh said two positions on the Heritage Commission that need to be filled. Two ordinances, one in the zoning regulation and another in the city code, have conflicting information about requirements to be a part of the commission. The proposed amendment fixes those inconsistencies. After consideration and a recommendation from the Planning Commission, the city commision will have final approval.
The commission then approved two changes to the city manager’s contract. Martin said the commission broke from the study session to go into a 30 minute executive session last week to discuss the city manager’s review. Commissioners directed Martin to add two benefits to the contract.
For 30 minutes, city staff and the commission entered into an executive session.
Marsh then gave a city manager’s report. On June 6, a juvenile fell off the high dive at the Abilene Swimming Pool and landed on the pavement. The juvenile sustained no serious injuries. This same type of incident is the third overall in the pool’s history and second in the last two years. The high dive is closed for now, and city staff are requesting quotes to replace the high dive with a one meter board. The Police Department earned a new officer in May, Belinda Gatlin. For three days last week, several city staff members participated in an Emergency Management Tabletop Exercise with Dickinson County.
“It was invaluable training and stressed the importance of teamwork and responding to and mitigating a disaster,” Marsh said. “The police department and the fire department received high praise from the instructors for their enthusiasm, cooperation and professionalism.”
Staff also received a city assessment and evaluation from the county clerk. The evaluation approximation is up by three percent, now $61,325,282 million. The previous approximation was $59,329,974. The city will receive around $2,000 per mil next year.
The Abilene Commission will meet next week, June 22, at 4 p.m.
