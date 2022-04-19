The Abilene Commission heard about and discussed three agenda items in their study session yesterday.
For the first agenda item, the commission considered bids for new fire hydrants to replace non-repairable hydrants around the city. Ron Marsh, city manager, said the commission approved $50,000 in the 2022 budget for new hydrants. There are three bids from Core & Main for $47,575, Salina Supply for $49,943.69 and Municipal Supply for $46,520.75. Joe Hawk, utilities supervisor, said the Public Works Department is planning on replacing 17 hydrants and having 2-3 as backup replacements.
The Airport Spill Prevention Containment and Control plan for the Abilene Municipal Airport returned to the commissioners’ attention for the next agenda item. The city staff made several changes to areas that Trevor Witt, city vice-mayor, critiqued, Marsh said. Witt’s seven critiques and city staff’s responses to the critiques were included in the agenda item. Marsh said Lon Schrader, director of the Public Works Department, himself and other city staff met with A+ Aviation Services, which regularly uses the municipal airport, last week to discuss the plan.
“To be honest, they have shown the most willingness to work with us and to help us get this thing up and running,” Marsh said.
Marsh and Schrader then fielded questions from Mayor Dee Marshall and Commissioner John Kollhoff about the aspects of the plan and the airport.
The last agenda item was a proposed water meter ordinance for multi-family parks. Marsh said he has been speaking with Hawk, Schrader, Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, and Karla Efurd, deputy finance director, have been discussing over the last several months about installing master meters for select multi-family facilities, consisting of all the mobile home parks and one apartment building in Abilene. Maintaining the water meters for individual units is a safety concern and causes challenges for the staff who maintain the meters, Marsh and Rothchild said. Marsh said the systems for these multi-family facilities also cause significant water loss. In 2021, the systems lost almost five million gallons of water for a revenue loss of around $6,400.
The city meeting will meet for a regular meeting April 25 at 4 p.m.
