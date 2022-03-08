The Abilene Commission discussed three agenda items March 7 for the commission’s bi-weekly study session. Toward the session were two public comments, one from Dawn Hammatt, director of the Eisenhower Library.
Before discussing the agenda items, the commissioners amended the agenda to include a 20-minute executive session after the established agenda items.
The first agenda item concerning the covenant and restrictions agreement and lot purchase agreement for the East section of the Golden Belt Heights. Ron Marsh, city manager, said the original covenant and restrictions agreement expired when the City of Abilene Land Bank acquired the land for the Heights. As of now, the Heights is under regular city zoning regulations, Marsh said.
“This (agreement) puts, what we consider, some minor covenant restrictions for the Golden Belt Heights,” Marsh said.
The covenants and restrictions proposed are a minimum required main floor square footage of 1000-ft-by-1000-ft; all residences are required to have a two-car attached or built-on garage; limit of one accessory building per lot; fencing has a maximum height six ft., no chickens; and boats, campers, RV’s, trailers, mobile homes, pickup campers and other recreational vehicles must be enclosed in a garage.
Brandon Rein, city commissioner, asked if the homeowners would be able to keep their recreational vehicles on a concrete slab created for such vehicles. Marsh said owners would have to keep those vehicles in a garage and not on such a concrete slab. After Rein asked why that decision was made, Marsh said he was not 100 percent sure if there was another reason other than for aesthetic purposes.
Wendy Miller, city commissioner, then asked if the new development in the Heights would fall under the Homes Owners Association. Marsh said homeowners who lived in the Heights would have to form one on their own.
For the lot purchase agreement, Marsh said the “key components” of the agreement are a $2500 rebate upon Certificate of Occupancy being issued and terms have been met. The agreement was created by Marsh and Aaron Martin, city attorney.
The next agenda item was a Heritage Commission Certified Local Government agreement with the Kansas State Historic Preservation Office. The agreement ended December 2021. The agreement will be for five years, with an option for a five-year renewal. The agreement allows the heritage commission to have control over local historical preservation, Marsh said. Attached to the agenda item was a list of project types the Heritage Commission allows city staff to review and approve. The list was created to assist with the flow and timeliness of permit approvals, said Kari Zook, community development director.
The commissioners, Marsh, Martin and City Finance Director Marcus Rothchild then moved into the 20 minute executive session. Trevor Witt, city vice-mayor, said as he was motioning to move into the session, that the session concerned the city possibly obtaining real estate.
For people who arrived late to the study session, the commissioners allowed two individuals to take the podium to comment. Dawn Hammatt took the podium to announce the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home’s COVID-19 guidelines were changed by the National Archives and Records Administration.
“...You will begin to see some progress towards reopening from the NARA. So starting at the end of this month actually, you will start to see some forward motion at the Eisenhower Presidential Library.”
Hammott also said exterior renovations will begin on the Eisenhower Boyhood Home in the beginning of April.
Fred Bailey, resident of Abilene, then came to the podium. Bailey had concerns that the NW 14th Street industrial park corridor project the city and Dickinson County are working together to improve. His concern was the plan for the NW 14th St. will take away from his front yard if NW 14th St. is straightened out and a four-way stop is constructed. Marsh said, while plans for the project are not complete, the aim is for the project to affect private property as little as possible and Bailey’s property shouldn’t be affected.
