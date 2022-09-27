Envisioning Our Future Day

On the left, Katelyn Andrist, senior at Kansas State University and contestant for Miss Kansas, accepts the proclamation for Envisioning Our Future Day from Mayor Dee Marshall, right.

 Ed Boice

Yesterday, the Abilene Commission met for a regular meeting. The commission voted on two items and presented a proclamation.

The commission amended the agenda by adding an item to discuss panhandling in Abilene, presented by Commissioner John Kollhoff.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.