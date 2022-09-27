Yesterday, the Abilene Commission met for a regular meeting. The commission voted on two items and presented a proclamation.
The commission amended the agenda by adding an item to discuss panhandling in Abilene, presented by Commissioner John Kollhoff.
Before going into business, Mayor Dee Marshall gave a proclamation to declare Oct. 8 as Envisioning Our Future Day.
“Whereas, every year on this day we will celebrate the visions we have for our future. Allowing us to think outside the box and suppress the box society tries to fit us in. Let this be a reminder, anyone at any age can take back their life and create the life they deserve,” Marshall said.
The commission then approved the replating of the east section of the Golden Belt Heights. The replat is needed since the area has had some changes and the renaming from the Highlands, said the agenda document. The block numbers have been shifted with the removal of the north end street labeled Highland Circle/Oakmont Street and a pocket park has been added to tract B of block 3. Ron Marsh, city manager, said Highland Circle/Oakmont Street were removed to give developers less restrictions when developing block 8. The Planning Commission approved the replat after their Sept. 7 public hearing. The Abilene Commission approved the original plat in Aug. 27, 2007.
Marsh said city staff would like to expedite the replat as soon as possible to gather the lowest number of homeowner signatures as possible before more move in.
Kollhoff said, while he liked the idea of a pocket park, he did not like the chosen location for one and asked if the location of the park is flexible. Marsh said the city could choose to amend the document and move the location elsewhere.
Trevor Witt, city commissioner, said he would like the city to align the NW 17th Street/Glen Eagles Drive and St. Andrews Drive/Glen Eagles Drive intersections on the west section as best as possible.
The commission then tabled the agenda item of discuss panhandling to the Oct. 3 regular meeting. Kollhoff said he wanted to hear and discuss the meeting city staff and the city prosecutor had planned. The meeting was decided during the panhandling discussion in the Sept. 12 regular meeting. Marsh said the city staff/city prosecutor meeting is scheduled for Oct. 3.
Marsh then gave a city manager report. The Abilene Police Department remodeling is essentially complete outside of a few finishing items and the department has fully moved into their new space. The department will organize an open house when they are ready. The onsite remediation for the Kansas Gas Manufacture’s Gas Plant remediation project at the intersection of Second Street and Mulberry Street is completed. They are planning on planting several ornamental trees along the east side of the property behind the fence. They are continuing the groundwater monitoring. The site is planned on being completely closed in four to five years. The citizen phone hotline will remain open until at least the end of this year.
The commission then opened the community forum at 5 p.m. to discuss recreational opportunities.
The Abilene Commission will meet next for a study session Oct 3 at 4 p.m.
