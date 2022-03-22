The Abilene Commission gathered for their bi-weekly study session yesterday at 4 p.m. After the session, the commission held a special meeting to establish the Rural Housing Incentive District in the Golden Belt Heights.
The first agenda item in the study session concerned a service line warranty program for water, sewer and internal plumbing. The city was approached by Wes Preston, regional sales representative for HomeServe about the National League of Cities Service Line Warranty Program. The proposal is for the city to sign a marketing agreement with Homeserve so the company can perform what Weston described as a “free public information campaign.” HomeServe would send material in the mail about their warranty program and about what homeowners’ responsibilities are to the pipelines leading into their homes to Abilene citizens. Each letter sent will have the Abilene city logo on it.
“The program was born from the National League of Cities looking to address programs of aging underground utility infrastructure. We know that communities are doing their part to update their infrastructure, but oftentimes the homeowners’ portion of the liens are forgotten,” Preston said.
The warranty program would cover the pipelines from the main lines to property owners’ homes, Preston said. The city would not have to pay for anything. HomeServe would pay the city 50 cents per paid warranty contract. The city would also have to approve each marketing campaign before HomeServe sent materials out.
Both the National League of Cities and the Kansas League of Municipalities endorse the program, according to the agenda item.
The next agenda item concerned a contract for sale of real estate agreement from Jon Koffman of Koffman Electric. Ron Marsh, city manager, said Koffman approached the city about purchasing a lot of land adjacent to Koffman Electric. The lot is next to the city’s Public Works Department. Marsh said Public Works has no plans for the land. The city would sell the land for $4,500.
Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, then presented the agenda item of expiring Airport Improvement Plan non-primary entitlement funds. The 2019 funds of $138,000 are expiring and will go back to the Federal Aviation Administration since they cannot be used toward future projects the Abilene Airport has planned. Rothschild proposed the funds be transferred toward the runway and taxiway rehabilitation project at the Fort Scott Municipal Airport. If not used, the funds will go back to the FAA.
“In a lot of cases, if we’re able to keep those (funds) in Kansas, it’s been said a lot of times it may come back and help out the city if we ever need some additional funding on a project that came in a little higher than expected,” Rothchild said.
The commission then studied the proposal for tennis court light bids. Marsh said the lights were part of the second phase in the tennis court renovations. The agenda item contained three bids. The lowest bids were for $22,400 for poles, lights, attachment arms and concrete footings and $14,575 for installation.
For the last agenda item, the commission looked at the resolution for a Land Bank policy and lot purchase application form for the Golden Belt Heights. The resolution’s goal is for lots to be purchased and built on as quickly as possible and prevent owners from just holding lots, Marsh said. The policy will be revised to apply only to the east side of the Heights since the west side will have multi-home housing and this policy addresses only single homes, Marsh said.
To end the meeting, Marsh made a public announcement that the city is looking into purchasing the Great Golf Course. Marsh said the commission and city officials discussed the purchase during the executive session March 7.
The commission then moved into the special meeting to consider establishing a Rural Housing Incentive District at the Heights. The meeting started by opening the meeting to a public hearing. No comments were made. Then Dominic Eck, lawyer for Gilmore & Bell, took to the podium to explain the ordinance he aided the city in drafting and answer any questions. After Trevor Witt, city vice-mayor, asked about the next step in the process, Eck said Dickinson County and Abilene School District now have a 30-day period to veto the ordinance, starting March 21.
The commission voted to approve the ordinance. Commissioner John Kollhoff chose to abstain from voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.