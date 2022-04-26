With an agenda of six items, the Abilene Commission met for around 40 minutes in the April 25 regular meeting. The commission heard a couple of proclamations, voted on items brought in last week’s study session and heard a city manager’s report.
To start the meeting, the commission amended the agenda by tabling item 6 concerning reappointing Sheila Biggs to the Abilene Library Board. Later in the meeting, Trevor Witt, city vice-mayor, said the item was tabled because the application submitted by Biggs was a general application and not the city form intended to be filled out. Witt said he would like to see the city form filled out since the library board is important because they control the library’s roughly $500,000 budget. Brandon Rein, city commissioner, said he agreed with Witt.
Mayor Dee Marshall then signed a proclamation designating April 29 as Arbor Day. Jennie Hiatt, who oversees the Tree Board, accepted the proclamation.
Marshall then signed a proclamation designating April 29 as Mayor Jouichi Shimada Day. Omitama, Japan, is a Sister City of Abilene. The proclamation was declared to honor the retirement of the city’s mayor. Members of the Sister City Board accepted the proclamation.
Ron Marsh, city manager, then led the meeting in recognizing Jennie Hiatt for winning the Administrative Assistants of Kansas Cities’ 2022 Nancy Crane Municipal Administrative Professional of The Year Award.
Aaron Martin, city attorney, then refreshed the city commissioners on the Kansas Open Meetings Act. The act generally pertains to meetings for legislative and administrative bodies of the state and subdivisions of Kansas.
The commission then approved the bid of Municipal Supply for $46,520.75 for new fire hydrants. Public Works requested the amount not go above $50,000 to stay within the amount the department budgeted for.
The commission then approved the Spill Containment Control and Countermeasure plan for Agricultural Chemicals for the Abilene Municipal Airport with the intent on passing amendments to the plan in the future. While introducing the item, Marsh said city staff met with representatives of Crop Services, who had made comments about the plan during the April 4 study session. Marsh said they had some “good suggestions” for the plan and Crop Service will not be flying out of the airport this year. Marsh said he recommended the commission pass the SPCC plan while city staff discuss the suggestions further.
John Kollhoff, commissioner, then said he did not know why the plan needed to be passed during the meeting instead of waiting to pass it until the suggestions were discussed and the decided changes incorporated. He also asked if an engineer had signed off on the plan. Witt said the city engineer had signed off on it. Marsh said there is one company that is planning on using the airport to spray this year. Kollhoff then motioned to table the item until the plan is complete. The motion failed. The plan was then approved with Kollhoff voting no.
Marsh then gave a city manager report. The city has closed on the sale of three lots at Golden Belt Heights east section Thursday of last week and a deal to sell eight more is scheduled for April 29. Fire Department Chief Kale Strunk and three other firefighters will be attending the FDIC International Conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, this week. The Police Department remodeling is almost complete with some “punchlist” items and electrical work left to finish. The city received a $3,279 refund from the Kansas Municipal Insurance Trust for the 2021 payroll audit on the city’s workers compensation insurance premium.
During the study session last week, Marsh said he reported an incorrect number for the water loss at mobile home parks between master water meters and individual water meters. The correct number is 602,833 gallons. The previous number of 4.3 million gallons was the total amount of water that goes through the master meters. Marsh said the correct number is 14 percent of the water that travels through the master meters and one percent of the city’s overall water loss.
“While it is a significant number, it does not affect the overall need to change policy. I do apologize for the error. We will do better next time,” Marsh said.
The consultant report on the Great Life Golf and Fitness golf course has been submitted. The city is waiting for the real estate appraisal which will be done in the middle of May. Marsh said he tentatively scheduled for the consultant to attend the May 16 study session to present his report to the commission.
“I would like that study session to also be a community meeting for commissioners to hear from the public, so we can have a discussion on the golf course for the community,” Marsh said.
The Abilene Commission will meet for a study session May 2 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.