The Abilene Commission met Monday afternoon for a study session and a special meeting. The commission dealt with three items in the session. In the special meeting, the commission approved a resolution to move forward in the process of raising the city’s mill levy for 2023.
The first item involved the boundary resolution requested by the Kansas Department of Transportation. Ron March, city manager, said KDOT requested the city’s boundaries in September of 2021 to update their records. Marsh said city staff discovered the city boundaries have not been updated since 2007, so they hired Olsson Associates, the city’s engineers, to create the new city limits description and map. The survey for the boundary cost the city $6,400.
For the second item, the commissioners considered hiring Olsson Associates to design and manage the City Connecting Link Improvement Program through KDOT. KDOT will be funding 90 percent of the cost of two projects, Marsh said. Both projects will be on Buckeye Ave from 6th Street to the railroad tracks, Marsh said. Each project will cost around $300,000. The city will pay the remaining amount KDOT does not cover. The city hopes to begin the two-year project as soon as possible after July 1, 2023, when the KDOT’s 2024 fiscal year begins, according to the agenda item document.
Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, then went over the final section of funds for the 2023 budget. The review included the proposed budgets of the Abilene Public Library, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau and Recreation Commission and remaining special revenue funds. Wendy Moulton, director of the library, presented the library’s budget.
After the study session, the commission went into a special meeting. They approved the resolution for the intent to exceed the city’s revenue-neutral rate and to notify the county clerk of the intent. Determined by the city valuation and 2021 mill levy, the revenue-neutral rate for 2023 is 48.232. The proposed mill levy for 2023 is 52.187. The mill levy for 2022 is 50.187. The hearing will be.
John Kollhoff, city commissioner, said, before the vote, his intention is to not raise the mill levy for 2023 and, overall, not raise the mill levy above the revenue-neutral rate. Brandon Rein, city commissioner, said after Kollhoff city commissioners voted for the same resolution last year because of the unknowns. Dee Marshall, city mayor, said The League of Kansas Municipalities strongly recommends cities in general to approve this resolution of intent.
The Abilene Commission will meet July 25 at 4 p.m. for a city regular meeting.
