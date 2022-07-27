The Abilene City Commission met Monday afternoon for a regular city meeting. The commission voted on three items, held a public hearing for the condemnation of the property at 413 W. 1st St., and discussed the 2023 city budget.

First, the commission approved the boundary resolution, In September of 2021, Kansas Department of Transportation requested an updated boundary resolution, said Ron March, city manager. Marsh said city staff hired Olsson Associates, the city’s engineers, to create the new city limits description and map since the city’s boundaries have not been updated since 2007. The survey for the boundary cost the city $6,400.

 

