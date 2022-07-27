The Abilene City Commission met Monday afternoon for a regular city meeting. The commission voted on three items, held a public hearing for the condemnation of the property at 413 W. 1st St., and discussed the 2023 city budget.
First, the commission approved the boundary resolution, In September of 2021, Kansas Department of Transportation requested an updated boundary resolution, said Ron March, city manager. Marsh said city staff hired Olsson Associates, the city’s engineers, to create the new city limits description and map since the city’s boundaries have not been updated since 2007. The survey for the boundary cost the city $6,400.
Second, the commissioners approved the hiring of Olsson Associates to design and manage the City Connecting Link Improvement Program through KDOT. The city will be making improvements on Buckeye Ave from 6th Street to the railroad tracks through two projects, Marsh said. With KDOT funding 90 percent each project, Marsh said, each project will cost around $300,000.
The commission then held a public hearing to hear comments on why the house at 413 W. 1st St. should not be condemned. According to the agenda item document, the property has received complaints about the run-down condition of the home. The agenda reads city staff believes the owner, Michael McAlpine, is physically unable or unwilling to repair the home. The structure is in disrepair, as anything can enter the house due to the back end being nonexistent, said Travis Steerman, city inspector. Steerman said he found several other issues with the structure. The commission approved the public hearing in the June 14 city meeting. No one made public comments. The commissioners then approved a resolution labeling the house as unsafe. The estimated cost for the city to demolition the house is $8,000.
City staff then heard questions and comments from the city commission about the 2023 budget.
Lastly, Marsh then gave a city manager report. Joe Hawk, Public Works Department’s utilities supervisor, has been certified as a commercial driver’s license trainer. Marsh said his certification will allow new city staff to stay in town for training and not travel elsewhere. The Public Works Department is in the middle of replacing fire hydrants. The department also received a solid waste management grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The estimated cost of a new wood chipper is $67,723, and the grant will cover $49,005. The department purchased their current wood chipper in 1997. The Fire Department and Abilene School District will meet to discuss “proactive involvement for school safety,” Marsh said.
The Abilene Commission will meet next August 1 at 4 p.m. for a study session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.