Yesterday, the Abilene Commission met for a study session to discuss four items.
When the meeting was open to public comments, Abilene Police Chief Anna Hatter awarded Leann Johnson, Abilene Municipal Court administrator, a certificate of appreciation for her work in leading the process of obtaining and transitioning the Abilene Municipal Court into the new police court computer software system. Hatter said Johnson worked extra hours to learn about and obtain the system on top of her normal workload.
“(Leann) realized when she got the (old) system that we had did not meet the needs of our court and did not allow her to provide the level of service to the citizens she thought we should be,” Hatter said.
Moving onto the first item, the commission then discussed and heard public comments on the proposed Airport Spill Prevention Containment and Control plan. The proposed plan is in response to the aerial sprayer spill that occurred last year, said Ron Marsh, city manager.
“In this situation, no chemicals reached ground water penetration. However, without more oversight and updated requirements for secondary containment, we might not be lucky next time,” Marsh said.
The plan was created by Jay Leusman, Abilene Water Treatment Plant superintendent, and Michael Blacketer, water operator, and reviewed by several members of the city staff. Marsh said the two primary goals of the SPCC protect the public water supply and not make the plan so restrictive aerial sprayers couldn’t operate.
“I read over the plan, and I am extremely impressed with what you guys have been able to accomplish. Good job,” said Commissioner Wendy Miller to Leusman and Blacketer, who were present at the meeting.
Reed Coop, agricultural retailer, then took the podium. Him and his father, Dale Koop, had concerns the SPCC is too restrictive in several areas. Reed Koop said pilots himself and his father have talked to have concerns about the SPCC as well.
“If you were to go and look at the (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) standards and the Kansas state standards, these are very, very restrictive,” Reed Koop said. “An example I have is, in here, it mentions that bulk materials are to be considered one gallon or more. If you go to the EPA, their standards for bulk material is 55 gallons or more.”
Reed Koop said the restrictions of the SPCC may lead to him and Dale Koop to no longer fly planes out of the airport and go to another airport. Trevor Witt, vice-mayor, asked the Koops to create a list of the parts of the SPCC they feel are too restrictive for city staff to review. Marsh said to email Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, or himself about their concerns.
As a side note, Marsh said the city is planning on making improvements at the airport this year by the fall at the latest.
The second study item pertaining to office remodeling in city hall was removed prior to the session, Marsh said. New information and conflicts that Rothchild and Marsh discovered lead them to make the decision to withhold the item until a future date.
The commission then discussed the item of the memorandum sent from a legal counsel representing VoteAmerica to Abilene and several other cities in Kansas. The memorandum asked the city to not enforce section 7.5 (a)(2) of the Uniform Public Offense Code. The section allows groups to recommend to citizens that they sign up for an application for advanced mail voting and prevents groups from sending applications that have citizen’s names and information printed on them. VoteAmerica currently has a pending lawsuit against the state of Kansas arguing the section is unconstitutional. The judge of the case granted a preliminary injunction motion, as the court would likely find the case to be unconstitutional, according to the the memorandum. Since Abilene adopted that section in the UPOC, the memorandum is demanding the city to not enforce that section. Martin said the municipal court will not be enforcing that section after discussion and a response to the memorandum from Martin and City Prosecutor Dustin Mullin. The city commission could also repeal that section if they choose, Martin said.
The UPOC basically is a “comprehensive criminal offense code,” Aaron Martin, city attorney said, that incorporates state criminal statutes into the city’s local code. The Kansas League of Municipalities created and updated the UPOC each year with the newest changes. Cities can then adopt the code as an ordinance with or without changes from city staff.
The next study item was bids from cleaning services. Marsh said the city has not reviewed their cleaning contracts for city hall administrative offices, Abilene Senior Center and Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau since 2007. The bids were from CooperClean for $2,700, IServe Facilities for $5,866 and The Garson Group for $5,500. Witt said he will not be voting on the issue next week due to a conflict of interest.
The commissioners then discussed with Divyesh Patel, owner of the Budget Lodge in Abilene, about the study item of the Budget Lodge converting into Section 8 housing. The discussion was a first step to see if the commission was interested in making the transition happen, Marsh said.
After Marsh’s summary of the item, Patel took the podium to introduce himself, explain the low-income housing program and explain how he wanted to see if the program would be possible in Abilene. After being asked by Dee Marshall, city mayor, Patel said the city would have to apply for a federal grant to earn the program, and the federal government approves the grant to almost any group that applies.The property would also be remodeled to meet the program’s requirements. Witt said, since the program would require the Budget Lodge property to go through rezoning, Patel should communicate with the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation about setting up the program. Marshall said she was not convinced the Budget Lodge is an “ideal location” for Section 8 housing.
“I just see a lot of problems involved in this process that we can’t handle quickly through a meeting,” Marshall said.
The Abilene Commission will meet again for a city meeting April 11 at 4 p.m.
