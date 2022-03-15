In the city commissioner meeting yesterday, the commission voted on one agenda item before switching to an Abilene Land Bank Board of Trustees Meeting to vote on two Golden Belt Heights items.
The single agenda item was the Heritage Commission Certified Local Government agreement with the Kansas State Historic Preservation Office. The commission approved the agreement, which allows the Heritage Commission and the city to keep administrative decisions on historical properties. The agreement will last for five years.
Ron Marsh, city manager, then gave his report. The wall in front of the Golden Belt Heights has been taken down, and landscaping will occur there. The city renewed its property insurance, which increased in price by $22,000.
“Part of that is due to normal increases in insurance, and the other part is we found we were grossly underinsured on some of our equipment so we upped that to make sure we had adequate coverage for replacement,” Marsh said.
The city also distributed part of its liquor tax revenue to non-profit organizations that provide treatment rehabilitation programs. The distribution is part of a resolution the city commission passed several years ago, Marsh said. Arts Council of Dickinson County, Cedar House Foundation and Central Kansas Center for Addiction Treatment Center each received around $3,600.
The Commission then moved to an Abilene Land Bank Board of Trustees Meeting, which consists of the city commissioners, to vote on two matters involving the Golden Belt Heights since the land bank owns the property. The first was subdivision covenant and restrictions for the Heights. The board approved them. The new covenants and restrictions are a minimum required main floor square footage of 1000-ft-by-1000-ft; all residences are required to have a two-car attached or built-on garage; limit of one accessory building per lot; fencing has a maximum height six ft., no chickens; and boats, campers, RV’s, trailers, mobile homes, pickup campers and other recreational vehicles must be enclosed in a garage.
The second item, which the board approved, was the lot purchase agreement. Mayor Dee Marshall asked if the agreement prevents buyers from “sitting” on their purchased lots and not build on them. Aaron Martin, city attorney, said he and other city officials have discussed it. While the agreement does not prevent buyers from not building, Martin said a proposal will be brought to the commission to solve that problem and give other limitations “in the near future.”
The Abilene Commission will next meet in a study session March 21.
