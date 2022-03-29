For the last time this month, the Abilene Commission met for a regular meeting March 28. Afterwards, the commissioners moved into a Land Bank Board of Trustees meeting.
To start the meeting, Doug Smart, owner of Smart Insurance, presented the EMC Insurance renewal quote for the city. The city’s insurance with EMC covers commercial property, commercial inland marine, general liability, business auto, law enforcement, commercial umbrella and linebacker. The total amount of the quote is $341,895.
Overall, the quote contains a 10 percent increase in cost compared to last year’s quote, Smart said. The majority of the increase comes from property.
“I don’t have to tell you what replacement cost has done on buildings, and unfortunately, that reflects directly on your insurance,” Smart said.
Smart said insurance was increased for “several” buildings that were undervalued.
The commercial inland marine portion of the quote increased by $1,000. General liability is “down slightly,” Smart said, due to budget and population changes. Business auto increased, mainly to changes to the Fire Department’s vehicle insurance.
“Kale (Strunk, fire chief) went over all the Fire Department vehicles. Fire Department vehicles are the only thing that we can insure vehicle-wise at replacement value. Needless to say, those have increased dramatically,” Smart said.
Law enforcement increased slightly due to class experience state-wide, wrote Smart on the quote found in the meeting agenda. Commercial umbrella increased significantly due to rates increasing. Linebacker slightly increased.
The commissioners then voted 4-1 to approve the free public information campaign for the National League of Cities’ Service Line Warranty Program. The program advertises a service plan from HomeServe USA for water, sewer, and indoor plumbing lines on homeowner’s property. Wes Preston, regional sales representative for HomeServe, presented the marketing plan to the commission during the March 21 study session.
John Kollhoff, city commissioner, was the only commissioner to vote against the campaign.
“I’ve never had anyone say they’ve had a real issue with the lines between their homes and the city meters,” Kollhoff said. “Certainly that happens from time to time, but I feel we are using our citizens to promote an insurance product that is not going to serve the needs of the community.”
Dee Marshall, city mayor, said she pays for the HomeServe warranty. She said the coverage was worth the price and is effective, using an example of her service lines breaking in the past. Kollhoff replied by saying he believes the city should not be backing marketing to support the insurance program.
Ron Marsh, city manager, said HomerServe will be able to place the city logo on campaign material. The city did not provide HomeServe with a list of addresses and contacts for the mail campaign. All campaigns must be approved by the city before being sent out.
The commissioners then approved the contract for sale of real estate agreement from Koffman Electric for 125 N. Elm St. Alley. The strip of land is between Koffman Electric and The Public Works Department. The commissioners then approved the permanent easement of utilities on the property.
For the agenda item of transfer of Federal Aviation Administration entitlement funds, the commissioners voted to transfer the funds to Fort Scott Municipal Airport. The airport is preparing for a runway and taxiway rehabilitation project and needs funds for the project. If not used or transferred, the expiring Abilene’s Municipal Airport FAA funds will go back to the FAA. The funds equated to $138,000.
“By doing this, it’s not guaranteed, but it keeps us in the mix in case we ever run into a situation where we need funds and they can maybe provide them or allocate them from other entities that have expiring funds,” Marsh said.
The commissioners then voted to approve the Parks and Recreation Department purchasing court lights for the Eisenhower Tennis Courts and Pickleball Courts. The purchase is part of the renovation project for the courts budgeted for 2022. The chosen bid for the lights was from Mid American Courtworks for $22,400, and Max Linder of Abilene was chosen to install the lights for $14,575.
Marsh then gave a city manager report. The Fire Department will be burning along Mud Creek for the next few weeks. Public Works will be flushing fire hydrants. Lon Schrader, Public Works director, is working on installing street lights along Buckeye Avenue, just north of the I-70. 6 lights will be placed.
The commission then moved into a Land Bank Board of Trustees meeting. For the only agenda item, the board approved the Land Bank policy draft resolution and lot purchase application form for the Golden Belt Heights east subdivision. The purpose of the draft resolution is for lots in the subdivision to be purchased and built on as quickly as possible, Marsh said.
Marsh said the city will start accepting applications April 1. The closing dates for applications cannot be earlier than April 21.
The Abilene Commission will meet for a study session April 4 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.