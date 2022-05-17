The agenda for Monday night’s Abilene Commission study session contained three items. Over 20 people attended the session for the discussion about the community’s thoughts and opinions on if the city should purchase the Great Life Golf and Fitness golf course.
To start, Mayor Dee Marshall read a proclamation to declare the week of May 9-13 Economic Development Week.
The commission and audience then heard a presentation from Dick Stuntz, consultant from Oak Golf, about the condition of the Great Life Golf and Fitness golf course. City staff hired Stuntz to appraise the course, as the city is deciding whether to purchase the golf course. The land of the course is owned by Abilene natives Annette and Evan Wilson.
The commissioners then discussed the appointment of Ross Boelling, general manager for the Smoky Valley Railroad, to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Board and the reappointment of Shiela Biggs and Sarah Anderson to the Abilene Library Board. The board position for the visitors bureau became open when the commission amended an ordinance to change the open position dedicated to someone from the former Abilene Chamber of Commerce to be a regular position.
To start off the item discussion, Ron Marsh, city manager, said he believes city staff and the commission need to change how they perform board appointments for certain boards. As an example, Marsh said the ordinances state the mayor makes an appointment recommendation with approval from the governing body to the library board. Currently, that process is not happening, as the appointment recommendations come from the library board. Marsh wants the city to meet the process the ordinance describes. Marsh said he needs to research in the city ordinances what other boards require the mayor’s recommendation. After a question by Trevor Witt, vice-mayor, Marsh said wants to begin to change the process after the three current appointments are finished.
Witt then described his recent interactions with the library board. Witt said Marshall and he attended the board’s monthly meeting last week. He said he wanted to improve the commission’s relationship with the board. Witt said the library board “are in full agreement” a reappointment form with the questions suggested in previous meetings would be helpful. The board also requested to have more time to discuss the form, so Witt said he would be willing to proceed with the current appointments without a new form.
Marsh said the city staff’s plan is to have the form be reviewed by the commission during the June 20 study session. The library board will discuss the new form during their next meeting June 14, said Wendy Moulton, library director.
John Kollhoff, commissioner, then said he would like the current appointees to apply with the form if there is currently no deadline to meet. Moulton said the board position terms expired April 30. Biggs and Anderson can still vote until someone is appointed to the position. According to state statutes, Moulton said, terms for the appointees need to begin by May 1.
Aaron Martin, city attorney, then said he agrees with Marsh about appointing the positions with urgency due to how vague the statute Moulton referred to is on the allowed actions of the expired board member’s time in-between appointments.
“There is a potential scenario in which a person who’s board seat expired on April 30 is no longer actively serving on that board by virtue of the statutory language,” Martin said. “It is true in some cases that is not the case, but here we do have the benefit of a specific statute that speaks to when their term expires and it does not address the holdover status that we are currently operating in.”
Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, then took the podium to introduce the visitor bureau’s recommendation for their open board position — Boelling.
“Ross has a lot of new ideas and just enthusiasm, and we’re really looking forward to having him,” Roller Weeks said.
“I think Abilene is perfectly situated time-wise. Everybody is upset about the price of gas right now, but I think we can play that to our advantage because people who would typically go to Colorado may not go to Colorado. They may want something closer to home and we have something to fill that vacancy for them,” Boelling said.
As for the reappointments of Biggs and Anderson, the commission decided Marshall make known her recommendation of the appointment of Biggs and Anderson to Marsh before the city meeting next week. The next Commissioner meeting will be May 23 for their regular meeting.
