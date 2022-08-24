The Abilene City Commission met for a regular city meeting Aug. 22 and two public hearings. The majority of the meeting involved resolutions involving the 2023 budget.

After the public hearing on the city exceeding the revenue neutral rate, the commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the city exceeding the revenue neutral rate. John Kollhoff, city commissioner, voted no because he believed the resolution was unnecessary if some, if not all, of his past suggestions on ways to lower the budget were implemented. Brandon Rein, commissioner, said, before the vote to clarify, the budget can still be edited even after the resolution is passed. Before the vote, Kollhoff asked if he could have a copy of the resolution to read, as he had not received one. Dee Marshall, city mayor, said none of the commissioners received a copy. Aaron Martin, city attorney, read the copy he had of the resolution.

 

