The Abilene City Commission met for a regular city meeting Aug. 22 and two public hearings. The majority of the meeting involved resolutions involving the 2023 budget.
After the public hearing on the city exceeding the revenue neutral rate, the commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the city exceeding the revenue neutral rate. John Kollhoff, city commissioner, voted no because he believed the resolution was unnecessary if some, if not all, of his past suggestions on ways to lower the budget were implemented. Brandon Rein, commissioner, said, before the vote to clarify, the budget can still be edited even after the resolution is passed. Before the vote, Kollhoff asked if he could have a copy of the resolution to read, as he had not received one. Dee Marshall, city mayor, said none of the commissioners received a copy. Aaron Martin, city attorney, read the copy he had of the resolution.
Marshall then opened the public hearing for the proposed 2023 budget. No one commented during it.
The commission then voted 4-1 to approve the 2023 budget, with Kollhoff voting no. Before the vote, Rein said he had concerns about the cost of living adjustments, which is a 7.18 percent increase, to city wages and the affects the increase will have. Rein asked what the current vacancies the staff has. Ron Marsh, city manager, said there are three vacancies, all in the Public Works Department. The positions have been open, “for a while,” Marsh said, and not many applications have been submitted to him. Lon Schrader, Public Works Department director, said he has received two applications in the past six weeks. Rein then said he sees the COLA as a benefit to market and attract to workers.
“That’s my biggest concern, when you got a Public Works employee shortage, your water line breaks out in the road and it takes 48 hours to fix it,” Rein said. “We’re going to be really concerned about not having enough employees because we cannot attract them. I know a specific one that left for another job recently.”
Kollhoff said he did not disagree with Rein’s concerns. He also said he thinks the COLA should be for just Public Works if the wage problem and vacancies are only in that department and not incorporate a COLA across the entire city staff.
The commission then voted 4-1 to table the resolution to adopt the compensation plan for city staff, which includes the COLA increase. Marshall voted no to table the resolution. Marsh said the resolution also includes a new payment plan for the Fire Department. The department’s plan does not give an additional wage increase, but makes their payment schedule more consistent, Marsh said. Kollhoff said he thinks the commission should have seen and discussed the resolution in a study session before voting on it in a regular meeting. Marsh said this resolution is part of the budget and needs to be approved before December.
Martin confirmed for commissioners that approving the budget does not approve the COLA increase and pay plans.
The commissioners then approved two ordinances for the city to adopt the Standard Traffic Ordinance and Uniform Public Offense Code, which are created by the Kansas League of Municipalities.
The commission then approved an ordinance that authorizes public street closures and the sale and consumption of alcohol for Abilene Oktoberfest.
The commission then approved for city staff to purchase luxury vinyl tile squares to replace the current floor in the Abilene Senior Center at a price not exceeding 10 percent higher then $43,206. In reaction to the study session last week, Kellee Timbrook gathered four bids for a luxury vinyl tiles, two for Gerflor style and two for tile squares. Bids are from Geske Interiors, Inc., and Ritter Tile Shop. The bids for the LVT Gerflor were $42,615.33 from Geske and $39,688 from Ritter. The bids for LVT squares were $50,052 from Geske and $43,206 from Ritter. Marsh said the LVT squares are installed in the courthouse’s basement. The bids city staff submitted to the commission during the Aug. 15 study session for vinyl composition tiles were $28,200.86 from Geske and $33,688 for Ritter. The commissioners decided they wanted bids for LVT during the study session last week due to VCT requiring yearly waxing and the wax wearing down after two weeks. Marsh also said the waxing costs about $17,000. The commission voted based on the suggestion from Trevor Witt. Rein asked if Geske would be willing to lower their bid closer to Ritter’s since Geske is a local business. After deliberation, city staff will ask Geske and choose their bid if Geske lowers their bid to at most 10 percent above Ritter’s bid of $43,206. If not, the city will go with Ritter’s bid.
Marsh then gave a city manager’s report. Lon Schrader, Public Works director, Dickinson County staff and he met to discuss funding and strategies for upcoming bridge projects. The group discussed what a project the would continue the street improvements of the 14th Street project, which ends at Vine Street, to the 14th Street and Van Buren intersection and connect that project to the 14th Street industrial corridor project. The project is in early stages. The improvements to the Eisenhower Tennis Courts are complete. The new lights and parking lot still need to be finished. The town hall community forum to discuss recreational projects will be Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. The city/county dinner is Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at Legacy Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.