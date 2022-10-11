The Abilene City Commission held a regular meeting Monday. Dee Marshall, mayor, was not present for the meeting, so Vice-mayor Trevor Witt took over here duties in leading the meeting.
Opening the floor for public comments, Kimberly Reel took the podium. Reel said she is in the process of opening a restaurant at 315 N. Broadway Street in the downtown area. After she signed a contract for the building, she heard about a petition going around the community for her not to establish a restaurant in that building. She does not know who is passing around the petition. She approached the commission for advice on the issue. To her knowledge, the building meets codes and regulations. Witt said she should connect with city staff about meeting all the requirements. Ron Marsh, city manager, said he has not seen the petition, though he received an email about it.
For their first agenda item, the commission approved the KC’s Complete Construction bid for the exterior painting of the Water Treatment Plant. The bid is for $27,792. The painting is a remaining recommendation from the system rehabilitation by Olsson, Inc., in 2019. The project will be paid for from the water fund from money from the original debt service for the system rehabilitation project. Lon Schrader, director of the Public Works Department, made a correction in the meeting. The agenda reads that Olsson’s estimates for the painting is $25,000. The number should be $20,000.
The commission them approved the five-year capital improvement plan. In 2019, the commission passed an ordinance that requires projects to be on a capital improvement plan for the city to acquire bonds for any project. Marsh reiterated that the plan is a living document that the commission can vote on to change at any point.
Marsh then gave a city manager report. The Abilene Police Department is hosting an open house Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the public to view the department’s newly renovated office space. 3rd Street from Mulberry Street to Pine Street will be closed on Halloween, Oct. 31, form 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Public Works received their new sewer vacuum truck and training for it last week. Marsh and Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, attended the Kansas Economic Outlook Conference last week. The general sentiment about the economy in the future is, “cautiously optimism,” Marsh said. While the economy is heading toward a recession, the conference believes the recession will be short or mild.
The Abilene City Commission will next meet Oct. 17 for a study session at 4 p.m.
