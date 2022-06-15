During the June 14 Abilene Commission regular meeting, the Abilene Commission and city staff considered the legality and enforcement of city ordinance 27-501 (e). The subsection lists limitations on political signs in the city limits. After being motioned by Commissioner John Kollhoff, the commissioners passed a motion for city staff to abstain from enforcing the ordinance subsection during the next election period.
Kollhoff motioned to amend the meeting’s agenda to add the item. Kollhoff said the ordinance was brought to his attention. He is concerned about the contents of the ordinance, and the Supreme Court of the United States may have an issue with the ordinance as well.
The ordinance Kollhoff referenced is under Appendix C, Article 27 in the city codes. Section 25-501 lists signs permitted in all districts and that do not require a sign permit. 27-501 (e) pertains to political signs. The subsection lists four types of restrictions. First, the subsection reads signs should not be higher than six feet and not be larger than 32 square feet for each face. Up to two faces are permitted. Second, signs should not be in or on public buildings and structures. Third, signs should not be placed somewhere that would cause a visible hazard. Fourth, signs should not be lighted. Lastly, signs should not be erected no sooner than 45 days before an election and no longer than seven days after.
Kollhoff said he takes issue with the limitations on the size, the number of allowed faces, lighting and the timing of when signs can be erected. He then asked the commissioners to eliminate those limitations from the ordinance.
“I feel like, in the Supreme Court, they’ve danced around the number of days issue, that you have the personal freedom to place whatever you want on your property whenever you want,” Kollhoff said. “That 45-day (limit) is possibly unconstitutional, and I don’t think it’s right for the city to limit political speech.”
Dee Marshall, mayor, said the ordinance should emulate what the state of Kansas’ statute is on this topic. Kollhoff said state statutes on political signs read that cities cannot decrease the 45-day and seven-day limit on signs. Marshall said she would prefer if city staff worked on and submitted a fixed ordinance.
Ron Marsh, city manager, then said city staff has known about the issues with the ordinance for the last three or four years. The city has chosen not to enforce the limitations in question since 2019. The city has planned on looking at and changing the political sign subsection and other ordinances addressing signs when they update the city’s comprehensive plan, zoning regulations and subdivision regulations. The topic of sign regulations is a “hot-button topic” in general, Marsh said, and complex to navigate. While he agreed with Kollhoff that the ordinance needs to be changed, the city is not in trouble since they are not enforcing the ordinance.
Kollhoff said he believes the ordinance, and any law that is not being enforced and unconstitutional, should be changed immediately.
“You are only penalizing the people who are following the law,” Kollhoff said.
Kollhoff said the timing of deciding on whether to change the ordinance matters because the 45 days of the nearest election starts June 22. Marsh asked Aaron Martin, city attorney, whether the city could amend the ordinance before the election season begins. Martin said there is no quick fix to the ordinance since it is in the zoning regulations. The commission could initial the creation of an amendment. The initiation would start a 21-day publication notice, leading up to a Planning Commission hearing. If the Planning Commission approves the amendment, the amendment would then go to the Abilene Commission to vote to adopt. Martin also said he agreed with Kollhoff’s analysis of the political sign ordinance and that other sections of the city code have similar issues.
“There’s been a lot of commentary between city attorneys on how you comply with the state statute while simultaneously complying with the United States Supreme Court case that you don’t give disparate treatment between different categories of signs,” Martin said. “So if we’re allowing unlimited political signs but not unlimited signs of ‘save the whales,’ that in of itself is a constitutional issue. So cities are grappling with how to deal with this. It’s not new as of today. It’s been going for a couple of years now.”
Martin said the city needs to be “abundantly clear” they are not enforcing that ordinance and communicating that to the public. Martin said the city did so for the previous elections.
Kollhoff said he would like to start the process to amend the political sign ordinance. Kollhoff also asked if the commission could pass a resolution to direct city staff not to enforce the ordinance’s subsection. Martin said that could be considered, and after consideration he said the city could do so. Martin also said he was not prepared to create an amendment right at that time, but could have one prepared by the next meeting. He did say the commission could informally direct city staff to look into creating an amendment.
Trevor Witt, city vice-mayor, said he did not want to vote on a resolution to direct the Planning Commission to create an amendment that is not written out and that an informal direction was best. Marshall agreed. Witt said he did agree with approving a motion for non-enforcement of the subsection and communicating that to the public. The commission unanimously then approved the motion to abstain from enforcement.
The Abilene Commission will meet next for a study session June 20 at 4 p.m.
