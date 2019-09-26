WICHITA — A former Abilene man got his class ring back when a classmate saw a Facebook post this week about the ring ending up in a Wichita thrift shop.
Susan Hussey, chairperson with the Assistant League of Wichita, said when looking through some donations last Friday, there was a box. In the box was a 1966 Abilene High School class ring.
She posted pictures of the ring on the league’s Facebook page.
An Abilene classmate in Hays, Ron Straight, recognized the ring. He also had a list of classmates and was able to find the rightful owner based on the initials inside the ring.
“He was downsizing and cleaning out. It was mistakenly donated. It was just an oversight that it got into the box.,” Hussey said of the man who lives in Wichita. “He was glad to get it back.”
That person wants to remain anonymous.
Hussey said the Assistant League is a thrift shop run by volunteers.
“All the money stays in Wichita to help children and families. We clothed 3,000 children for school,” she said. “We take donations from the community. As they bring in their donations we go through them and we found the class ring.”
She said she heard something rattling in a box.
