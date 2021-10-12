Mayor Brandon Rein started Monday’s Abilene City Commission meeting by opening the floor up for public comments and communications. All commissioners were in attendance.
Barry Arp walked up to the podium to question Commissioner Chris Ostermann about her comments made during the commissioners meeting on August 23. Arp asked for the city to grant him a conditional use permit for his property on 203 North Cedar. The permit would allow him to use the first floor as a temporary apartment.
During the August meeting, Ostermann brought up concerns about his plans for the building and how to work with the historical society.
“We have no intentions on doing anything in town that is going to cause problems, and should not be allowed,” Arp said. “There was a comment made during that meeting by Commissioner Ostermann that we were doing something wrong due to the historical district. I understand that and that being a contributing building.”
Arp told the commissioner that he went ahead and rechecked with the state historical society.
“Please share that information and if you could show me what we are doing is wrong,” Arp said. “I will drop putting an apartment there and that’s all I have.”
Ostermann proceeded to answer his direct question to her, which led to a back and forth between Arp and Ostermann about her research about the historical aspects of the property. Arp left the meeting following the argument and Ostermann followed up with a statement while he was leaving the room.
“I do have a comment that anytime this commission wants to ask a question,” Ostermann said. “It should be allowed and If I can’t get the information from the staff. I’m going to have to get it from someone and even my personal background is historic, cause I have gone through the process that this gentleman has a problem. He said I was negative toward him in that meeting then there is a problem and I think I know what it is, the conditional use. I was not approving of and if he thinks that is a personal attack on me. No wonder city commissioners don’t apply for this job and that’s not right.”
With no more public comments, Mayor Rein opened the public hearing for the creation of a Community Improvement District for Family Dollar owned by Guffey Properties. Resident Robert Brazil who came to the commissioners for clarification after seeing the notice printed in the paper.
“The items in front of the commissioners are an ordinance to create a Community Improvement District, which under this particular project would levy a 2% Community Improvement District or CID sales tax within the district,” City Attorney Aaron Martin said. “In this case, the district is one track of land on which the Family Dollar site sits. In addition to the regular retail or sales tax that is imposed on taxable goods and services, the district if this ordinance was adopted would have additional 2% incremental sales tax that is imposed on all patrons and customers at that site. It is a pay as you go project, which means that the city is not obligated to pay the developer anything other than what is collected from the site and the 1.6 million dollar price tag wound have been referenced as the project cost in its entirety. However, the city is not agreeing to reimburse the developer for that entire cost and the reimbursement is capped off at $500,000. By statue, we can only reimburse the developer for certain eligible costs.”
“Most importantly, the city is not paying funds to the developer other than those collected from the 2% incremental sales tax and that 2% sales tax will run in the district for up to 22 years or until the point that the developer has been reimbursed $500,000,” Martin added.
Lastly, Martin pointed out a 2% administrative fee for the city who creates the CID. Brazil found clarification in Martin’s statement and with no more comments overall, Mayor Rein closed the public hearing.
The commissioner voted unanimously to pass the ordinance to create the Community Improvement District and the developer agreement with Guffey Properties for the CID.
Following the CID ordinance, the city voted unanimously to approve the purchase of a John Deere 1570 TerrainCut Commercial Mower to help Parks and Recreation replace a mower purchased in 2008.
The next item of the agenda, the city unanimously voted to move forward with budget and structure changes made for the police department construction project, which were discussed during the city commissioner study session. Ostermann wanted to share her opinions with how the process went with the architects.
“So that I’m treating everyone the same, when it came, when the architect came up, I asked if they had been in contact with the historic group and they hadn’t,” Ostermann said. “I wished they would have contacted them (national historic register) before they gave us budget numbers instead of after. Because that was the whole point, if you are in the historic group, you really have to be diligent in knowing what needs to be changed and they could have put that in the proposal.”
The commissioner unanimously voted to move forward with the charter ordinance to assist with funds and to send in their application to the state to create the Rural Housing Incentive District in the Highlands and the downtown for second floor dwellings.
City Manager Ron Marsh ended the meeting with his city manager reports, which included the plans for street closures during Halloween from 5 p.m to 7 p.m.. The streets that will be closed include 3rd street from Mulberry to Pine and Vine from 1st to 3rd street from.
Marsh stated the development review team will meet for the new Holiday Inn Express on October 20.
The preconstruction meeting for the Kansas Gas remedial project will be held on October 12.
The new city clerk started working on Monday and he wanted to share that with the commissioners.
Log In
