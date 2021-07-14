New public hearing required if government entities plan to exceed ‘revenue neutral rate’
June marked the start of budget decisions for Abilene after their annual audit. Abilene’s Financial Director Marcus Rothchild gave a break down on some of the changes to come with the 2022 budget. The final budget hearing will be Aug. 23 during the Abilene City Commission meeting.
City’s value and property taxes
Rothchild pointed to Abilene’s assessed valuation as the first important number to the 2022 budget.
Assessed value gives a town or home a dollar value to calculate the property tax payment for its residents. Abilene’s valuation came out to $59,329,009.74, which increased from the previous year.
“Which means that we’re just continuing to develop, we’ve had some new businesses come in, so property values have risen a little bit,” Rothchild said. “We’re continuing to grow.”
With higher property values, Kansas’ cities could traditionally increase property taxes for their residents; however, due to the passing of Kansas Senate Bill 13 that is no longer the case. The bill establishes notices and public hearing requirements for local governments before they can approve increasing property taxes above the revenue neutral rate, according to the Kansas Legislature.
During the city commission meeting on July 12, commissioners decided to hold a public hearing about the revenue neutral rate due to its decision to raise the rate. The city decided to report a tax rate of 51.005 mills to the county clerk, but plans to submit a final budget at 49.855 mills to not raise taxes.
“By doing this it is not stating that we are exceeding that revenue neutral rate, it is just giving us a little grace in case those valuations fluctuate,” Rothchild said during the meeting.
The public hearing will be held on August 23 at 4 p.m., before the budget hearing, in the City Commission room inside the Abilene Public Library.
“We want to provide the best services for the community, while making efficient use of taxpayer dollars based on how we ended the previous year.” Rothchild said.
Water and sewer
In previous years, the city had to implement a significant increase on water and sewer rates for residents. For 2022, residents may get to avoid such an increase in prices.
“This is one thing that I think is a really positive note for the community,” Rothchild said.
With federal assistance from the American Rescue Plan, the city gets a sum of money to use in certain areas such as water and sewer costs.
The original increase would have been 12.75% for water and 14% for sewer, instead residents should see a 3.25% increase on both rates.
For an average Abilene household, the original increase would be approximately $10 each month for both water and sewer combined. With the federal funding, the average household increase will only be around $2.50 per month instead.
The 3.25% inflation helps the city cover the increasing costs of utilities and infrastructure.
“I’m really excited that we can use a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to help offer relief to our utility customers while continuing to provide high quality water and sewer services for our residents.” Rothchild said.
Moving funds for 2022
The proposed budget plans to shift tax dollars from the general funds into the capital improvement fund to assist with facilities maintenance. It would be comparable to a homeowner deciding to move
money out of personal care into fixing the home’s foundation.
“We’re trying to take care of some of these historic buildings and put in the maintenance needed to keep them up to date so we can stay here for years to come,” Rothchild said.
Another shift of funds from general will go into debt services to help the city stay on top of debt payments for 2022.
The airport fund will also receive a nearly one-half mill increase to help with new T-hangars. Rothchild notes the plan for the hangars will allow people to rent out units, which will bring in new revenue to the airport and Abilene.
The airport must have a certain number of planes held at a time to keep its federal funding.
Rothchild will present the final budget to the city commissioners on July 26 at 4 p.m. at the Abilene Public Library.
