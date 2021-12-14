Mayor Brandon Rein started off Monday’s city commission meeting by adopting the consent agenda and opening the floor for public comments.
With no public comments, Rein moved on to the first item on the agenda, which is approving the Right-of-Way deed transfer for Hidden Meadows.
Discussed during the city commission study session on Dec. 6, the property owners will transfer ownership of an alleyway to the city.
“This will make the city responsible for the alleyway; however, the property owners in that area will also they will maintain the grass and trees in that area,” City Manager Ron Marsh said. “We will not have to do that as a city.”
The commission had no questions for city staff about the topic and Vice Mayor Dee Marshall made a motion to approve the transfer of deeds. The commission voted unanimously to pass the motion.
Next on the agenda, the commission discussed, during the study session, about an amendment to the zoning regulation which would remove the conditional use permit for the first floor dwelling in the C-4 district. If a motion was passed, the planning commission would look at the amendment and vote before sending it back to the city commission for a final vote.
Commissioner Trevor Witt asked Marsh if he heard back from any business and property owners about their opinion on the conditional use permit.
“No, we had none, other than what was in the paper,” Marsh answered.
Marshall spoke up about her opinion on the matter.
“I kind of like this myself cause… but I don’t think it speaks well about our downtown if we make our first floors, ground floor dwellings, rather than businesses,” Marshall said. “It says we have given up on our town in my mind.”
Commissioner Chris Ostermann spoke about the article and focused on the two businesses that agreed with the conditional use permits.
“One was an actual service industry - to allow them to be on the first floor - and the second one actually does a lot of internet sales, so that wouldn’t affect them,” Ostermann said. “We get 250,000 visitors - if the Eisenhower is running - and retail runs on foot traffic. So if we have 250,000 visitors looking at our downtown and see part of it residential, I don’t think that is a positive thing and I don’t think we want to go in that direction.”
Rein stopped the discussion and moved to entertaining a motion on the topic, which Ostermann motioned to approve the amendment and Marshall seconded the motion. Ostermann, Marshall and Rein gave their final opinions before the vote.
“In my personal opinion, I have a degree in retail and clothing,” Ostermann said. “I just seen too many retail businesses go, they go broke cause we don’t have the foot traffic. I think we need to set a precedent to show that retail should be on the first floor or a diverse, I see, of offices, service industry.”
“In my mind, I just like the planning commission to look at it,” Marshall said.
“My thought on (conditional use permits), as I expressed in the last meeting, it is on a case-by-case basis that will always come before the city commission,” Rein said. “So, we have complete control over how it is been used in a very limited way, like I said we have so much control over that conditional use permit that we can put in requirements and our own regulator language that allows us to control it.”
The motion failed with two votes for ‘Yes’ and three votes for ‘No.’
Following the failed motion, the city went on to the resolution about the city’s opioid claims due to House Bill 2079. With 25% of the settlement funds being released to municipalities, the city needs to approve the resolution to allow the claim funds to be released and assigned by the city. A motion was made and the commission unanimously passed with no discussion.
The next item was the adoption of an ordinance, which will change city code by lifting the breed specific ban on pitbulls and changing definitions in the vicious animal ordinance. Before the meeting, Witt asked Marsh to amend one the term “reckless dog owner” to “reckless animal owner.” Witt made a motion to approve the new ordinance with the addition of the revised definition and Ostermann seconded the motion. The motion passed with unanimous approval.
The commission’s last agenda topic was to approve the acceptance of the Airport Rescue Grant Agreement from the FAA in the amount of $32,000. They had a unanimous vote and approved the City Manager or City Finance Director to sign the agreement.
To close off the meeting, Marsh gave his city manager reports, which included an update on police department construction, public works and Abilene School District meeting to discuss 14th Street construction, a notice about Holiday Inn Express groundbreaking, update on Well #23 construction and announcement that city offices will be closed on Dec. 23 and 24.
