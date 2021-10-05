For Oct. 4, Abilene City Commissioners met for the study session to review items up for vote in the future and listen to proposals from other organizations.
The next meeting will be held on Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. and the afternoon will include a public hearing about the creation of a Community Development District with Guffey Properties.
For vote during the Oct. 11 meeting, the city may grant discretionary longevity pay to those who have completed at least five consecutive years of service with the City of Abilene.
The break down of payments include: 5 to 9 years = $200.00, 10 to 14 years = $400.00, 15 to 19 years = $600.00, 20 to 24 years = $800.00 and 25 years and over = $1,000.00
Next up on the agenda, the city commissioner learned about a new charter ordinance to create a Rural Housing District in Abilene.
The RHID program helps housing developers create more homes in rural communities by assisting in the financing of public improvements. Kansas cities and counties eligible for the program include any with a population less than 60,000 in a county with a population of less than 80,000 or any county with a population of less than 40,000.
For Abilene, the city hopes to have the district cover the Highlands and the downtown district.
With the city adopting the charter ordinance, the city would be able to utilize tax increment generated by the RHID to pay or reimburse prior payment of past, present and future special assessments levied against property within the RHID district.
To adopt the ordinance, the commissioners will need to vote with a ⅔ majority for the charter during the Oct. 11 meeting, the ordinance is published once a week for two weeks and the ordinance will only take effect 60 days after final publication.
Dominic Eck with Gilmore & Bell (Bond Council) and Ross Vogel with Heartland Housing Partners came to the study session to answer questions surrounding the program.
Vogel explained why he reached out to Financial Director Marcus Rothchild about the open property area that is developed for housing and the game plan for the area.
“It is a long term commitment from me…this is not a three year project. It is probably eight or nine years at best, 11 or 12 in reality,” Vogel said.
Commissioner Chris Ostermann asked for some clarification about the inclusion of the downtown area in the housing program. City Manager Ron Marsh clarified that it only applies for second floor or higher dwellings.
“Primarily we are looking at the Highlands, but the reason we are including that in this is that we send this one application for our RHID to the Secretary of Commerce…Essentially kills two birds with one stone,” City Manager Ron Marsh said.
The commissioner expressed their excitement to see new developments within the housing inside of Abilene.
“It is exciting to think something actually could happen,” Vice Mayor Dee Marshall said.
“That’s (Highland area) has been sitting there since Trevor (Witt) and I have been in high school,” Mayor Brandon Rein said.
On developing new homes, Marsh gave an update on the ongoing police department remodel project, because the State Historical Preservation Office reviewed the project and required some changes to be made to the ceilings.
The SHPO wants that the drop ceilings be removed from the project and the original ceilings be repaired and painted, without following this requirement the city may lose out on their historic tax credit.
With the change for the ceiling, the price of the project saw an increase of 40% due to material prices increasing over recent months.
If all the updates are approved the city plans to schedule construction to begin on Oct 18 with hopeful completion by January of 2022.
After some clarification on prices and ceiling repair, Witt shared his excitement about seeing the construct start on Oct. 18.
“I think it is something that is a little disappointing at first, but I think it may be for the historical preservation of the structure, maybe a nice aspect,” Rein said.
After the discussion completed on the police department remodel, Marsh and City Attorney Aaron Martin reminded commissioners that they will be holding a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 11 about the creation of the CID.
“We are still waiting for feedback and comments from the developer’s attorney and it is still under review, but I don’t expect any major changes at this point,” Martin said.
Ken Olsen came up to do his presentation about Enterprise’s fleet management program and what they can do for Abilene.
“Commissioners, this is a project that we have been working on for a while,” Marsh said. “Me and Marcus (Rothchild) meet several times with Ken (Olsen) from Enterprise Fleet Management to try to coordinate and maybe bring all our fleet management under one umbrella, if you will, in the city.”
The presentation to the commissioners included Enterprise’s fleet analysis for Abilene, the items the company can offer and a case study from the City of Lenexa.
Lenexa, according to Olsen’s presentation, saw 22% savings on fuel costs, 70% decrease in maintenance spending and 6% of total savings with fleet age less than 5 years.
After his presentation, the Commissioner Chris Ostermann questioned how the maintenance side would work due to most warrants wanting customers to go to a specific realtor.
“From a maintenance perspective, if you can handle that internally or outsource through our program your maintenance expenses are going to go down,” Olsen said.
Commissioner Tim Shafer asked for clarification of what Marsh wants the commissioner to do with the new information, Marsh said city commissioners only need to review the information and think if they want the city to keep researching their options.
“Anytime I see savings I think we should do our due diligence,” Marshall said.
Osterman brought up a concern of not hearing from the other options whether local or a large company.
“We do have the Sourcewell Purchasing cooperative in a combative stand point… from a local standpoint we are the only fleet management company that focuses on your size,” Olsen said.
Rothchild brought up that he did contact city employees in Geary County to ask how the work with Enterprise went for them as a whole.
“Pretty high review with Enterprise so far,” Rothchild said.
After Olsen left the podium, Tim Holm, owner of Holm Automotive Center, came up to speak about his concern about the proposal.
“I know there is this tension between doing business with the local business partners and saving money for the taxpayers,” Holm said.
Holm sat in with Salina county deciding whether to use Enterprise and he was surprised that it seemed no one of the board completely read the contract. He points out how the contract may differ from what the presentation may have promised or proposed on the leasing side.
“When I looked at the contract I was surprised that none of the commissioners read the contract and I’m not even sure if the administrator had read it fully,” Holm said. “So, you have to make sure you go through it full cause it is open ended.”
In the end, Salina County decided to not follow through with the contract, while the city of Salina did sign a contract with Enterprise.
Holm also discussed having a representative from Holm Automotive come out to speak with the commissioners to show what they can offer locally.
“We would like the same opportunity to see what we can provide,” Holm said.
After the discussion about Abilene’s fleet management, the commissioners decided to research more options and compare before making a decision. The city commissioners decided to end the meeting by clarifying some internal aspects with travel reimbursements and what boards the Mayor sit-in & his duties at the table.
