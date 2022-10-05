During their regular meeting Monday afternoon, the Abilene City Commission and city staff discussed the recent appearance of panhandlers in the city. Marsh said in introducing the item that city staff decided to shift their focus to the traffic safety aspect of the panhandling. The conclusion of the discussion is that the city would take no action to regulate the solicitation.

Earlier that Monday, Anna Hatter, police chief of the Abilene Police Department, met with the City Prosecutor Dustin Mullins and the Municipal Judge Doug Thompson. The three discussed section 69(b) of the Standard Traffic Ordinance, which reads, “No person shall stand on a highway for the purpose of soliciting employment, business or contributions from the occupant of any vehicle,” and the enforcement of it. Summing up the result of their conversation, Matter said neither Mullins or Thompson felt comfortable in enforcing that ordinance as it is currently written. Both said they would be willing to participate in future discussions if the commission and staff decide to create a new STO. Hatter said the problem with the department enforcing the ordinance with those soliciting along the highways is because they are not, “specifically,” violating the ordinance enough for them to enforce the ordinance without infringing on their constitutional rights.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.