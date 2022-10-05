During their regular meeting Monday afternoon, the Abilene City Commission and city staff discussed the recent appearance of panhandlers in the city. Marsh said in introducing the item that city staff decided to shift their focus to the traffic safety aspect of the panhandling. The conclusion of the discussion is that the city would take no action to regulate the solicitation.
Earlier that Monday, Anna Hatter, police chief of the Abilene Police Department, met with the City Prosecutor Dustin Mullins and the Municipal Judge Doug Thompson. The three discussed section 69(b) of the Standard Traffic Ordinance, which reads, “No person shall stand on a highway for the purpose of soliciting employment, business or contributions from the occupant of any vehicle,” and the enforcement of it. Summing up the result of their conversation, Matter said neither Mullins or Thompson felt comfortable in enforcing that ordinance as it is currently written. Both said they would be willing to participate in future discussions if the commission and staff decide to create a new STO. Hatter said the problem with the department enforcing the ordinance with those soliciting along the highways is because they are not, “specifically,” violating the ordinance enough for them to enforce the ordinance without infringing on their constitutional rights.
Dee Marshall, mayor, asked if the same people are consistently panhandling or if new people are continuously coming in and out of town. Hatter said a limited number of people are soliciting funds.
Hatter continued by saying, if the STO is enforced as written and equally, then officers would have to enforce the STO with protestors along the street, high school students soliciting for a car wash, girl scouts selling cookies, and other activities normally considered acceptable. In their prior conversation, Hatter said Mullins and Thompson agreed with that stance.
Trevor Witt, city commissioner, asked Hatter if the three had discussed what is considered the highway. Hatter said Aaron Martin, city attorney, has been giving guidance throughout the past week. Martin previously gave an opinion on the definition of a highway during the Sept. 12 city meeting. Hatter also said the easement could be considered part of the highway. While she is concerned about traffic safety around the Buckeye Avenue and NW 14th Street intersection, Hatter said she knows of other cities that have enabled STOs that list specific streets and highways. Those STOs have been taken to court and overturned in the 10th Judicial Circuit, which Abilene resides in.
“I think that enforcement action should be very carefully weighed and measured before anything,” Hatter said. “I think tailoring an ordinance at a specific issue is unwise.”
Marshall said she agreed with Hatter’s statement.
Martin then made comments on the issue. In his comments, he said the city would need to tie an ordinance that aimed to regulate speech with a governmental objective. Traffic safety, among several other ways, would work as an objective. Martin agreed with Hatter’s comments advising against creating a tailored ordinance however. Some other cities that approved such ordinances had them overturned in court. In meetings leading up to the ordinances approval, the city displayed that their main motives were to regulate speech and not the governmental objective they gave in the ordinance.
Marshall then said the prudent decision may be to let the Police Department handle the situation as they have been. Hatter replied that the department has not observed the solicitors taking overt actions to interact with drivers and vehicles on the highway. Drivers typically initiate the interactions.
Witt asked if any of the traffic accidents on Buckeye Avenue have involved solicitation. Hatter said no. Witt then said the city cannot take much action if there are no instances of traffic safety issues involving solicitation.
The commission then closed the study session.
