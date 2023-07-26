The Abilene City Commission met July 24. The commission voted on placing the street maintenance sales tax on the election ballot, a right-of-way agreement and alcohol ordinance amendment. Mayor Trevor Witt and Commissioners John Kollhoff were not present.
During public comments Brad Dunlap of John’s Service, a towing company, requested the city change its city ordinance to enable the Abilene Police to order a tow of an abandoned vehicle.
The commission approved the resolution to place the street maintenance sales tax on the November ballot. The election is Nov. 7.
The commission discussed a right-of-way agreement with John and Joan Thayer, who live along Vine Street, due to the changes from the construction of 14th Street.
The commission then approved the amendment to the ordinance concerning alcohol consumed on city property when authorized by the city manager. The amendment added all city property and an appeal process. Based on discussion from the July 10 meeting, staff added timelines for the appeal process.
The commission lastly approved cooperative purchasing company, Sourcewell, to represent the city in a request for proposal process for a pumper truck for the Abilene Fire Department.
Marsh covered the remaining funds staff did not cover in the July 10 meeting.
The commission then talked about The Community Foundation of Dickinson County moving into the Abilene Civic Center building. The move would fill empty space from the Abilene Convention and Visitor Bureau downsizing and the dissolution of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce. The move would also give the city the prerogative to update the space to better suit the foundation and visitors. Marsh said the foundation might be able to pay for $150,000 of the remodeling. Marsh said staff will have an agreement for the commission to look at next meeting.
Marsh said Old Abilene Town is hosting a veteran’s recognition program at 6 p.m. July 29.
The 14th Street construction is going smoothly without any major problems so far.
The Abilene Swimming Pool will be kept open one week longer this year. The last day the pool will be open is Aug. 13. The Dog Days event will be Aug. 14. The pool will also be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-11:30 a.m. only for people 55 years old and over.
The Abilene City Commission will have their next meeting at 4 p.m. Aug. 14.
