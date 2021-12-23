The monthly gathering of the Abilene Christian Women’s Connection is planned for January 6, 2022 at the Emmanuel Church, 1300 North Vine Street, from 9:30am-11:15am. “What Will You Do in 2022?” will be our theme for the day and it may give you something to think about. You will also hear some fantastic speakers, see beautiful decorations, win a fabulous door prize, enjoy scrumptious refreshments, and listen to music performed by local musicians.
We have your safety and comfort in mind as we look forward to welcoming you as we have put safeguards in place with the increase in our member attendance, so reservations are a must. The wearing of facemasks is not required but feel free to do so as you wish. Our hostesses will also continue taking precautions as well in the handling of refreshments.
The ever so talented Rachel Ely from right here in Abilene will provide us with the gathering special music.
Our special feature we will hear from Amber Engle, owner of the Lumber House, True Value. She will speak about the journey of how this business came to be. Looking back at our life and see how God has taken us with each step leading us where he wants us to be.
From nearby Wichita, KS is where our special speaker Anita Long is from. “Seeing God’s Grace in Difficult Times” and how suffering with life-threatening illnesses can open the door to see God’s grace more clearly. Anita was raised in church. After college, she worked in social services, and became an LPN. She is a cancer survivor and learned to see God’s grace through suffering. Now she serves as a volunteer at Choices Medical Clinic where she counsels young women and shares the Gospel with them.
The cost for this event is $6.00 for adults and $2.00 for children age 10 and under. Infants are free. Reservations have been increased to 100 attendees so make reservations or cancellations for this meeting by sending an email to jeanann01.jb@gmail.com or calling Jean Boyd at (785) 238-3237 by January 1, 2022.
