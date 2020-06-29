For the second straight year on the Fourth of July, most of the activities in Eisenhower Park have been canceled.
Under the recommendation of Dickinson County Health Officer Dr. Brian Holmes, the city of Abilene’s Fourth of July in Eisenhower Park has been canceled due to the threat of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The free swim and fireworks display will take place.
The free swim will be from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Abilene Municipal Pool. The Fireworks Display will start at 9:45 p.m.
Last year the popular events were canceled due to weather.
“While we know this decision will not be popular, it is with great sadness that we must cancel the Eisenhower Park activities,” said Jane Foltz, Abilene City manager. “Every year people travel to Abilene to enjoy our celebration’s activities. Canceling is the best decision to protect Abilene residents.”
According to Kellee Timbrook, interim Parks and Recreation director, canceled activities include basketball and volleyball tournaments, pedal tractor pull, baby beauty contest, and frog and turtle races.
“The decision was made due to an increase in COVID-19 cases around Dickinson County,” Foltz said. “We ask that families continue to celebrate Independence Day at home and in small groups. Please stay safe and enjoy the day with your family.”
For more information, please contact Abilene Parks and Recreation at (785) 263-7266.
