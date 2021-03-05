The Abilene Board of Education met in special session Thursday morning to adopt the modified quarantine guidance issued by the county.
“What it amounts to is if everybody in the school setting is properly wearing masks they will not be excluded from school and won’t be quarantined,” Supt. Greg Brown explained after the meeting. “We won’t have to face quarantine like we’ve been dealing with now.”
The modified quarantine guidelines only apply to students and staff who were exposed to a positive case in a school setting. If a person is exposed outside the school day they will still have to quarantine because the nature of the exposure is unknown.
The new modified guidelines spell out high risk and low risk contacts.
Simplified, if a student in a school setting who is wearing a mask is exposed to another student or staff member wearing a mask who has COVID symptoms or has tested positive, the student who is well can remain in school rather than being sent home to quarantine, which was the case in the past.
“People will still be notified they are a close contact and they need to watch their symptoms, but they won’t be sitting home for a number of days unless they begin to show symptoms,” Supt. Brown said.
“The real key factor is the mask and wearing the mask correctly,” he added.
Earlier this year, an entire Abilene team had to quarantine after they played a basketball game with another school where they later learned an opposing team player had the virus. That resulted in the Abilene team being quarantined.
That will no longer be the case under the new quarantine rules — as long as everyone is wearing a mask and following the guidelines, said County Administrator Brad Homman.
Last week, the Abilene school board voted to implement its own modified quarantine: however, the county’s action makes that unnecessary.
Zero cases in school
Brown said he was excited to report that Abilene schools currently has zero positive cases (as of Thursday) among adults and staff.
“We only have one student in the entire system that has been quarantined and that’s for an exposure outside the school setting,” Brown said.
