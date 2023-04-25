A four-and-a-half year project born out of despair and wrought with emotional pain came to a close last week when the book “Tracer Patient: Game Changer to Mental Health Across the Military” went on the market.
Fields is a clinical social worker and therapist who specializes in trauma therapy. The day she learned of the death of a troubled U.S. Army private first class who she was trying to help was the day she lost it and went from therapist to patient.
It was also the day she knew she had to write a book about the military suicide problem. It was not an easy task but one she could not quit.
“The shame of one split second act will forever be with me, but is not something that will keep me quiet and fearful any longer,” she said. “Me writing and self-disclosing this part of my story serves as a gift for those who are suffering in silence.”
Fields has posters of two young men who lost their lives to suicide hanging in her home office. They serve as a daily reminder of why she is on the path she is.
“There were lots of days I wanted to give up, wanted to dispose of the manuscript,” she said. “But then I think of (Pfc Zachary) Schaffer and (Petty officer 3rd class Brandon) Caserta and I knew their voices and their stories had to be told; their deaths had gone for something.
In her book she writes of what she sees as inaction, failed policy, freeze response and, “the nefarious actions of sweeping investigations under the rug,” she said. “Only to allow us to continue making the same mistakes over and over again. What I aim to do, is use the exposures of some of the stories to enlighten us all that these things are in fact leading to suicide.”
Getting the words out of her head and onto paper was mentally challenging process and she continues to wage an internal battle.
“Fear debilitates,” she said. “Fear tries to get you to throw the manuscript away. Fear tells you that no one cares, that this story is stupid and irrelevant. The next challenge I face with putting these words, my thoughts, and factually based vignettes and stories on paper for others to learn from is the fear of retaliation from nefarious, toxic, and in some cases, criminal leaders. But this book demonstrates that standing up to the bully is necessary and the time is now.”
As she worked on the book, while also maintaining a private therapy practice she experienced a range of emotions, which she struggled with. At first, it was anger. She was so infused with anger at the those she blamed for the suicide problem that all she wanted to do was call them out on it, she said.
“I would come to realize that this would only result in these folks and readers dismissing it as a rant from a disgruntled former (military) member,” she said. “I had to choose my words, my tone and tact very carefully. I also was very surprised by how triggering it was, and still is, to read and edit.”
Even though she knows and has lived with Caserta’s and Schaffer’s stories, she still finds reading the words she wrote difficult.
“Zachary Schaffer’s blood will forever fuel my fight to expose broken systems, failed toxic and in some cases criminal leadership, and bring accountability so that we can begin to clean up our man-made mess that has resulted in a mass burial ground across our military that I refuse to continue to attempt to cover up,” she said.
The completion of the book is not the destination. Now, she said, she will work on policy changes and continue her advocacy for change.
“We can all sit and bitch and complain, or we can start standing up to the plate and doing our part to bring change and change the very troubling trajectory we are on as a nation,” she said. “I know that better days are ahead for our military.”
Where to find ‘Tracer Patient’
Paperback copies are $23.99 and hardback is $33.99.
Fields is also trying to get a copy of Tracer Patient into the hands of 585 politicians. Anyone who would like to help can donate at gofund.me/ddf57b66
