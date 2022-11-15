The holidays are just around the corner, and so is the time for kids to start making their wish lists and trying to be nice instead of naughty. But there are a lot of children who are good all year long and who still end up with less than some kids who aren’t. Plenty of children who are no less deserving than their peers nonetheless don’t receive the same kind of Christmas as those around them because their families are less fortunate than many others.
But there are ways to remedy that and the Abilene area Toys 4 Tots program is one of them.
For more than 35 years, Abilene has supported the local Toys 4 Tots program.
“In 2021, we continued to see approximately 400 children from Abilene, Chapman, Enterprise, Solomon, and all of Dickinson County struggle,” Abilene Area Toys 4 Tots Chairman Ted Houlton said. “We are happy to help those children wake up to find new toys, games, books, gloves, hats, toothbrushes, and toothpaste under their family’s tree. In the past, almost 10,000 local children have benefitted because of this program.”
All donations to the program are welcomed and will go toward helping those in need.
“We are thankful for the continued interest and support you have shown in the previous years. Your donation is greatly needed and appreciated. The continued success of this program depends upon the support of and generosity of our local community, local businesses, and local organizations, as we have no other means of support,” Houlton said.
Abilene Toys 4 Tots is currently accepting donations of new toys, games of all kinds, and season-appropriate clothing for kids ages newborn to 12 years old. Monetary donations will be used to meet any shortcomings in a particular age group. They can be dropped off at Pinnacle Bank, 401 N. Spruce, Abilene, KS, or attn: Toys 4 Tots, c/o Jessie Pickerign, PO Box 669, Abilene, KS, 67410. Other donated items can be dropped off at different businesses in Abilene such as the Lumber House, Holm Automotive Center, Memorial Hospital, Bombshell Beauty Salon, The Hair Emporium, Pinnacle Bank, Trollslanda Toy Store, and both of Abilene’s Dollar General stores.
If someone wishes to register for a package from the Toys 4 Tots program, you can do so by showing up at Saint Andrew’s Church Parish Hall in Abilene. People must sign up in person and be the legal guardian or parents of the child registered. Dates to register children 12 or younger are Thursday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. later in the day. The second registration date is Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. These will be the only times to register.
The distribution of the Toys 4 Tots packages will be Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the National Guard Armory in Abilene for those who pre-registered. Those who will be picking up packages won’t be entering the building, they will be greeted at the front doors and will receive their package there.
“2022 has been difficult for families,” Houlton said. “We understand times are hard, so whatever you may be able to donate is greatly appreciated.”
