The Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce is closing its doors for good.
Its mission of business retention and expansion is being assumed by the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation, according to a press release today.
“Like many small businesses, 2020 has not been an easy year for nonprofits,” said Diana Miller, Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce board president. “This year, the Chamber Board began looking for ways to maintain and grow its services while also focusing on sustainability.”
The Chamber Board of Directors approached the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation to discuss opportunities to work together.
“Through our conversations, we discovered that our mission and vision of supporting and growing Abilene Area and Dickinson County businesses aligned,” Miller said. “Business retention and expansion is part of DKEDC’s strategic plan, which was developed by community members and capital campaign donors. Business retention and expansion is also the chamber’s focus.”
By the end of the year, the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation will have completed the necessary steps to dissolve the Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce. DKEDC will continue to support the benefits that members expect while also working with businesses county-wide to identify additional needs and rebrand the program as a county-wide business retention and expansion program.
The most noticeable change will be the elimination of the chamber’s office at 201 N.W. Second Street.
Moving forward, there will be functions that remain the same, but there will also be some changes. The DKEDC staff and board will continue to work through the changes to ensure Abilene and Dickinson County businesses receive the assistance they need.
“This acquisition allows for a one-stop-shop for all of your business’s needs,” Miller said. “We look forward to the future of business in Abilene and Dickinson County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.