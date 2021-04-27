After a competitive search process, the City of Abilene has a new city manager.
During Monday’s city meeting, commissioners and Mayor Brandon Rein approved the appointment of Ron Marsh of Clearwater to serve as Abilene’s next city manager.
Marsh currently is the city administrator in Clearwater, a job he has held for 3 ½ years.
“I am extremely excited to be named the Abilene city manager and appreciate the city commission’s confidence in me,” Marsh said. “This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a great staff.”
Marsha said Abilene has much to offer and he and his wife are looking forward to making Abilene their home and getting to know the community.
“Please don’t hesitate to say hi if you see us around town,” Marsh said.
Marsh will assume his new position on June 1.
Marsh’s career includes 21 years of extensive management experience at the city and county level. Prior to his appointment in Clearwater, he served 17 years in Sedgwick County in public works management.
His accomplishments include visioning and strategic planning, business expansion and recruitment, housing development, financial management and multiple quality of life initiatives.
Marsh volunteered extensively in his community through the recreation commission, two terms as a school board member, an appointment to the city commission and numerous community groups.
Prior to entering government service, Marsh worked in the private sector.
He moved to Kansas in 1986 where he was stationed at Fort Riley and served as a tank platoon leader and an executive officer at headquarters for the Big Red One. Marsh is a West Point graduate from the U.S. Military Academy with a bachelor’s degree in engineering management. He has additional graduate coursework in public administration from Wichita State University and is a member of the International City/County Management Association.
Intensive screening process
Abilene Mayor Brandon Rein said the search process was very competitive and it was clear that candidates found Abilene to be a great place to live.
After an intensive interview process, resume screening, reference interviews and an extensive background check, Marsh was selected as the top candidate.
“By unanimous decision, the city commission selected Ron Marsh as our new city manager,” Rein said.
“Ron’s years of experience in all facets of local government make him the perfect person to lead the City of Abilene, its employees and residents. Ron’s extensive and exemplary record beginning with West Point and throughout his admirable military service to our great country also highlights his strong leadership abilities.
“I am truly excited for the future of the City of Abilene with Ron at the helm and look forward to everything we can accomplish together.”
The employment agreement approved by the city commission stipulates the manager’s compensation and other terms of employment.
The new manager’s base salary is $115,000, which is comparable to other Kansas communities.
Contact editor@abilene-rc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.