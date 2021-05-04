Downtown Abilene will be bustling with both shoppers and vendors at the Abilene Antique Fest on Saturday, May 8.
The outdoor event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Northeast 4th and Kirby streets with vendors set up curbside.
In addition to vendors displaying a wide variety of antiques, there will also be food vendors offering barbecue, kettle corn and sno-cones. The event is free to attend. There is no gate fee.
Third year for festival
This is the third year for the event with last year’s Antique Fest being cancelled due to COVID-19. It is organized and sponsored by Abilene Downtown Antique Mall and Mud Creek Antique Mall owned by Jeff and Ricki Elliott.
“We sponsor this event to draw people into Abilene’s downtown. After shopping the vendors outside, we hope they will shop the stores and eat at the eating places. If they have a good time, they will remember and come back to Abilene,” Jeff Elliott said.
“We are pleased that Holm Automotive is hosting a car show that day. The more happening in town, the more people it will draw, and the better it is for everyone.”
This year vendors are coming from Kansas from points as far north as Randall, west as Luray, east as Pomona and manyother points in between in addition to local area vendors.
The Elliotts hope the Abilene Antique Fest will continue to grow and expand to fill more of the downtown area.
“We know it takes time to build and expand events such as this,” Elliott said. “We’ll continue to advertise and hopefully that — plus word of mouth — will help this event grow and promote all that Abilene has to offer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.